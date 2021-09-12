Fantasy Hockey Goalkeepers Sleepers – FantraxHQ

Finding the perfect sleeper in later rounds and hitting it is often the difference between winning and losing in fantasy hockey. It is no different with goalkeepers. Let’s take a look at five goalkeeper sleepers that can deliver big during the fantasy hockey season 2021-22.

Don’t use Fantrax for your fantasy hockey league? View ourFantasy Hockey Commissionerand find out why you should be.

Goalie Sleepers for Fantasy Hockey 2021-22

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

46/40, 41/31 and 24/19, the Bruins games started split between Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak in each of the previous three seasons. Now, of course, Halak is in Vancouver, while Rask remains an unrestricted free agent while recovering from an off-season hip surgery.

Over the summer, the Bruins signed Ullmark to a four-year deal to split the starts with rookie Jeremy Swayman who was mighty impressive in 10 starts last season.

Ullmark and Swayman are expected to see a similar game plan when it comes to starts, mirroring what the Bruins have been up to in recent years. Coming to Boston from Buffalo, Ullmark wasn’t on many fantasy hockey radars, largely because of a bad Sabers team before him. But with the change of scenery for Ullmark, there should be more success ahead.

Injuries were a problem for Ullmark last season, leaving him playing just 20 games. In those 20 games, Ullmark went 9-6-3 with a save rate of 0.917 and an average of 2.63 goals.

Spencer Knight, Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are home to the second highest paid hockey goalkeeper in Sergei Bobrovskic, but that shouldn’t keep you from Spencer Knight. With the $10 million price tag to Bobrovsky, it’s likely that he will get the first crack at the Panthers opening concert. But Bobrovsky is coming off another disappointing season in Florida, one in which he saw a healthy scratch in the playoffs.

Even if Bobrovsky bounces back to something akin to the Bobrovsky we saw in Columbus, Knight still has the potential to positively impact your fantasy team.

The 20-year-old Knight made four appearances for the Panthers a season ago, with two more in the playoffs. When his name was mentioned, Knight certainly seemed up for the role and should continue to develop his game at a professional level in 2021-22 in a big way.

Cal Petersen, Los Angeles Kings

The Kings are filled with youth and potential and that’s what makes Petersen such an interesting target in this year’s drafts. Petersen has been solid for most of the 2020-21 season, playing in 35 games and seemingly taking the keys to the car from veteran Jonathan Quick. The Kings weren’t particularly great last season, which makes Petersen’s numbers less appealing and tells a different story about what the eye test does.

While the two should see a healthy dose of a 1A/1B pack, Petersen is undoubtedly the keeper in Los Angeles. The Kings are probably still a year or two away from serious contenders, but that doesn’t mean Petersen won’t drop solid numbers, boost his fantasy hockey value and make him a major sleeper.

Particularly valuable in leagues with salary caps, Petersen starts the season in the final year of his entry-level contract with an annual cap hit of $858,333.

Cape Kahkonen, Minnesota Wild

Kahkonen looks set to take on a bigger role this season, and with it the potential to be a valuable late sleeper for you. Last season, Kahkonen had stretches where he looked like he was ready to run away with the start of the Wilds, including nine straight wins from February through the end of March, only to crash into a wall and force himself back into the backup role .

Kahkonens Competition in Net Remains Cam Talbot who really struggled last season and will bounce back at age 34 and beat Kahkonen from the start.

The two are likely to start the season with a nearly 50/50 split in the net, but it’s hard to see Kahkonen not getting past Talbot in the race, eventually becoming the go-to goalkeeper in Minnesota mid-season.

Pavel Francouz, Colorado Avalanche

Francouz missed all of 2020-21 with a lower body injury after an outstanding 2019-20 campaign in which he achieved a .923 save rate and an average of 2.41 goals.

former starter Philipp Grubauer signed with the Seattle Kraken, forcing the Avalanche to enter Darcy Kuemper to take over as the lead horse. But Kuemper has also had trouble staying on the ice in recent years, and if that trend continues in 2020-21, the door could open for Francouz, leading to more starts.

Even if Kuemper stays healthy and plays as well as is expected of him in a talented Avalanche squad, Francouz will be given ample opportunity to show where his game is after injury.

If Francouz can return to the goalkeeper he was in 2019-20, the Avalanche will have no choice but to give Francouz more playing time, making him a sneaky option for you.

Are you on board with Anthony’s goalkeeper spars? Then you definitely want to check out our Fantasy Hockey Draft Kit 2021. New content is added every day.

Fantrax was one of the fastest growing fantasy sites of 2020, and we’re not stopping now. With multi-team trades, designated commissioners/league managers, and simple drag-and-drop click methods, Fantrax is sure to excite the serious fan of fantasy sports, sign up now for a free year at fantrax.com.