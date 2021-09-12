Most Asian Americans oppose the recall, but some have not forgiven Newsom for his comment about the nail salon

Phuoc Dam has not forgiven Governor Gavin Newsom for claiming California’s first case of coronavirus came from a nail salon.

Dam, owner of Queen Nails in Brea, is still reeling from months of no income after Newsom closed many businesses to curb the spread of the virus.

He marked his ballot yes when he recalled Newsom, and put it in the mail weeks ago.

It’s easy. He cost us our livelihood, said Dam, 67, a Republican who moved to the US from Vietnam. We had to shut down for months and months for no apparent reason.

Asian Americans have been increasingly drawn to the Democratic party, overwhelmingly supporting Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the last presidential election.

A poll released Friday by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times showed that 70% of likely Asian-American voters are against the Democratic governor’s recall.

That’s a higher percentage than white voters at 56% and Latinos at 67%. Only black voters, at 73%, are more against recalls than Asian Americans, according to the poll.

But in Little Saigon, opinions are more mixed. Many Vietnamese immigrants are fiercely anti-Communist, which often translates into support for the Republican Party.

President Trump’s tough stance on China endeared him to many Vietnamese and cemented their conservative loyalty.

Add to that the plight of business owners during the pandemic and the nail salon Newsoms comment that was unsupported by evidence, and the pro-recall contingent here is passionate.

Customers flock to Queen Nails for pampered pedicures and manicures. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Nail salons, along with other small businesses, have been an economic mainstay for Vietnamese immigrants, pushing them into the middle class.

Vietnamese-language radio and television commentators have called the Republican-led recall the top problem facing the state, sprinkled their reports with images of Democratic heavyweights such as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Obama campaigning with Newsom.

The Vietnamese media has tried to remain neutral and provide information on what it will take to mount a recall while highlighting the optimistic mood among Democrats as well as Republican efforts to overthrow the status quo.

Larry Elder, the Republican frontrunner to replace Newsom if the recall is successful, has courted Asian voters by attacking governors’ shutdowns and highlighting how Asian-American students have been hurt by affirmative action.

But Elder, a conservative radio talk show host with roots in South Los Angeles, hasn’t caught on among Asian Americans, either in Little Saigon or statewide.

The UC Berkeley survey showed that 23% of likely Asian-American voters chose Elder for question two as the lowest of all ethnicities.

Dam, who has owned his nail salon for more than 20 years, said he left the second question open because he is not familiar with the challengers.

After reopening last fall, his salon has dropped from 22 employees to 10. Customers still fear outings like manicures and pedicures that require prolonged contact indoors, and some employees are hesitant to return, he and other salon professionals said.

Dam pointed to the French Laundry incident, when Newsom was caught violating his own coronavirus restrictions by dining at an expensive restaurant with several other families.

I’m telling you, the governor was partying without a mask with his friends while telling us to wear masks, Dam said. He made it seem like the law doesn’t apply to him, and that’s not what people in Little Saigon respect. They respect the truth.

At a small rally hosted by Vietnamese recall advocates in Westminster last month, manicurists demanded that Newsom be impeached for failing to publicly apologize for making a mistake in May by choosing a nail salon as ground zero. for the coronavirus.

Some handed out flyers with images of Newsom exposed, showing he was ignoring his own security guidelines. Others gave interviews to radio and television reporters and talked about the huge financial losses they suffered after their salons closed.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, California had 11,000 nail salons, 80% of which were owned by Vietnamese Americans, according to Pro Nails Assn.

Experts say the opposition to Newsom in the Vietnamese community is not surprising.

Certainly, there is a sense of insult to the community when a core group of its members is portrayed so negatively, especially when that community has historically leaned toward Republicans because of the parties’ consistent anti-communist messages, said Sara Sadhwani, assistant professor of politics at Pomona College who has examined voting behavior with an emphasis on the representation of racial, ethnic, and immigrant communities.

Sadhwani said that while Chinese Americans, Filipino Americans, Indian Americans and Korean Americans are steadily leaning towards the Democratic Party, Vietnamese Americans have often followed a different path.

In a poll conducted a few months before the 2020 presidential electionVietnamese Americans were the only Asian group to support Trump over Biden.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder speaks with supporters during an Asian Rally for Yes Recall at the Asian Garden Mall in Little Saigon, Westminster, on Sept. 4. (Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images)

Last week, Elder jumped on stage at the landmark Asian Garden Mall in Little Saigon, overturning the governor’s draconian state shutdown.

A good third of all small businesses are gone for good, he said. Many of those companies are owned by racial minorities.

Manicurist Cathy Nguyen showed up because she decided to vote. Nguyen, a Republican from Garden Grove in her 40s, said she was intrigued by Elders’ overt honesty, especially about crime and anti-Asian violence.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Elder, who is black, criticized the media for not paying attention to the race of anti-Asian hate crimes, many of whom he said were black.

Nguyen said she appreciates that this is a man who emphasizes the race of the perpetrators of crime, while politicians are sometimes afraid to mention race.

But many Vietnamese American voters are against the recall. Graphic designer Jessie Nguyen, a Democrat, tries to persuade family and friends to vote no. Their attraction to Trump makes it an uphill battle.

People want to be Trumpists and do what Trump would do, she said.

Watching fellow ping pong players blast the ball back and forth at the Orange County Table Tennis Assn in Fountain Valley, Vinh Tran said Newsom has handled the pandemic beautifully.

The state is still thriving economically and providing opportunities for immigrants, so there’s no need to start up Newsom, said Tran, 57, a chemistry professor who isn’t registered with any political party.

He did whatever it took to keep us safe, Tran said.

Hang Nguyen, 55, of Santa Ana, was anti-recall from the start.

No governor has been more visible than Mr. Newsom in fighting COVID, said Nguyen, a restaurant manager, as he queued for quail eggs at Bao-N-Baguette in Fountain Valley. He deserves to be at the head of the state.

Times staff writers Seema Mehta and Julia Wick contributed to this report.