Dylan Cease falters in White Sox loss to Red Sox
Starting pitching is a primary reason the White Sox are on the cusp of a division championship, and it will be a key to determining if they do anything in the playoffs.
To give themselves the best chance of getting through a crowded schedule, the Sox are considering expanding their staff for the postseason.
Next month, they will also need to get a better start than the one they got from righthanded Dylan Cease in a 9-8, 10-inning loss on Saturday against the Red Sox.
After Cease yielded seven runs in 223 innings, the Sox rallied from a five-point deficit to get him off the hook in front of a sold-out crowd of 37,854. Apart from five fans to close the evening with 202 strikeouts this season, Saturday was an unforgettable experience for Cease. He walked five and struggled to get his stuff under control in the third inning in which the Red Sox scored seven times, highlighted by a three-run homerun by Travis Shaw.
I think it was mostly the little things, like not keeping my eyes on the target all the time, Cease said. I don’t think it’s anything important. I think it’s the little fine details of something so simple.
Don’t stop taking the loss because of the Sox’s five-run fourth that balanced the score. They then took an 8-7 lead when Yasmani Grandal, who played his 1000th game of his career, homered in the fifth.
Cease was excellent so we picked him up, said manager Tony La Russa. That’s what we do sometimes. He picks us up, we pick him up.
The Sox bullpen, led by 2 1/3 dominant innings by Michael Kopech, held that advantage until Craig Kimbrel gave up a sacrifice fly to Enrique Hernandez in the eighth to tie the score.
The Red Sox led 9-8 on a single by Shaw in the 10th and held out despite the Sox putting runners in first and third place with no one out in the bottom of the inning. The Red Sox’s Josh Taylor retired Leury Garcia and Danny Mendick before Brian Goodwin grounded out.
Win or lose, coming back from a five-point deficit is not the example the Sox would like to follow next month. But before that, they might get their starters a little more rest.
La Russa indicated that the Sox are considering moving to a six-man rotation, citing uncertainty about when left-handed Carlos Rodon will pitch again. After a Monday off Monday, the Sox will not have an open date until September 27. Beyond Rodon, the Sox will get right-hander Lance Lynn back on Sunday and right-hander Lucas Giolito likely soon.
A forgotten man to start the season, righthander Reynaldo Lopez is the most likely candidate to become the sixth starter. In his last four appearances, Lopez has a 2.40 ERA and has shown the things that once made him a supposed part of the future Sox rotation.
I remember seeing him when he first came here, and he had the sort of thing that caught your eye, La Russa said. I wasn’t here for the last few years when he struggled, [but] I’m here now and I see… he’s picked up speed. And there was probably something about his vision.
But his arm feels better. I just know he looks more and more like the guy who first came here and made such a good impression.
