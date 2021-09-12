Maryland Football Cruises To Home Win Over Howard, 62-0, To Stay Perfect In 2021

With just over nine minutes left in the second quarter, Howards defense simply couldn’t find a way to contain Maryland’s footballs offensive thrust.

The Terps pinned the Bison deep into their own end, which then turned into a short run that returned sophomore defensive back Tarheeb Still 28 yards to Howard’s 11-yard line, an area of ​​the field Maryland had known all evening.

Stills’ strong return in the red zone prompted Maryland to strike again against Howard’s leaky defense. Freshman running back Colby McDonald was the beneficiary this time around, taking the first carry of his collegiate career all the way to the end zone to help Maryland to the game’s fourth touchdown.

The Terps led 28-0 after McDonalds rushed the touchdown, and the freshman score was just one example of how Maryland dominated on Saturday night en route to a 62-0 win at Capital One Field in Maryland Stadium.

I thought, you know, our team for four quarters, no matter who was in the game, kept the intensity we wanted and we talked about that in the game, said head coach Michael Locksley.

Maryland has now won the first two games of the season, with the teams winning their first against West Virginia last week in a six-point win.

Just before kick-off, Maryland held a moment of silence commemorating 20 years since the September 11 attacks in memory of the lives lost.

After just three points against West Virginia in the second half en route to a season-opening win, the Marylands defense forced a Howard punt out of a three-and-out just over a minute into the game.

The Terps offense then went straight to work on their first possession of the game when redshirt senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis and senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. brought Maryland within Howard area together for two major plays. Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa wasted no time putting his team on the board shortly after and made a 14-yard touchdown across the center of the field to Demus Jr. to give the Terps a 7-0 lead early in the opening quarter.

Demus Jr., who fired the Mountaineers last Saturday for 133 yards and a score, now has two touchdowns in the season and six consecutive touchdown games, which is the longest current streak by a Big Ten player.

Maryland stopped Howards attack for a second consecutive drive, which opened the door for Terps to build on their early one-possession lead. Six plays and 37 yards later, Fleet-Davis turned the corner with mind-boggling speed on a Tagovailoa transfer and burst into the end zone 17 yards to give Maryland a 14-0 lead with just under seven minutes left in the game. first quarter .

Howard finally got his stagnant attack that moved in the right direction on the program’s fourth possession of the game, but a missed area goal with two and a half minutes left in the quarter maintained Maryland’s shutout for now. The defense surrendered only 50 yards to the Bison in a quarter of the game.

The Terps came right back on the ensuing drive and a beautiful 42-yard jumping catch from Demus Jr. Maryland offered another trip within Howard territory. Senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo conceded a few plays from two yards later on a nice backfoot throw from Tagovailoa that pushed Maryland ahead 21, just under a minute into the second quarter.

However, the Marylands attack wasn’t done dealing damage in half.

His remarkable 28-yard punt still returned deep into Howards’ territory, and McDonald capped off the fast drive with an 11-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing play.

Another touchdown was on the horizon for the Terps in the same frame, and this time it was the sophomore driving Peny Boone back into action after a five-play, 45-yard drive. Boone took a transfer from Tagovailoa and immediately drove into the middle of Howard’s defense line, but the sophomore ducked through for a hasty four-yard touchdown to bring Marylands advantage to 35.

I was actually really happy with the running back group, said sophomore defensive back Tarheeb Still. Lots of young guys who can show what they can do so that was just a glimpse of what those guys can do.

Marylands’ first-half attack was reminiscent of Howard’s 2019 encounter, when the Terps scored 56 points in the first half of a 79-0 win at College Park. This time, the Locksleys squad spent 38 points in 30 minutes of play.

Maryland chose to keep the starters on the field at the start of the second half, which immediately led to more attack for the home side.

Sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett joined the offensive blast four minutes into the third quarter when Tagovailoa unleashed an arrow at the hands of streaking Jarrett, who ran from 36 yards into the end zone for his second touchdown of the season to take the score to 45. -0 in favor of Maryland.

The backups came into play shortly after Jarretts’ touchdown, but offensively it was more of the same from Maryland.

Senior quarterback Reece Udinski threw the first touchdown of his career in Maryland on his first run of the game with about seven minutes left in the third quarter to give the Terps 52 points.

By the time Maryland had seven touchdowns that night, Howard had a total of just 91 offensive yards by the end of the third frame.

A field goal from the foot of redshirt freshman Harrison Beattie on the first game of the fourth quarter made it 55-0.

Always good when you can play against a lot of players, you know, for the development of our team, as we were still in the growth phase, it’s great to be able to play a lot of these young guys, said Locksley.

Then, another freshman running back, Roman Hemby, stormed into the Howards end zone to cap the win late in the fourth quarter.

We have really great running backs… they’re the best running backs I’ve ever seen, sophomore offensive lineman Mason Lunsford said of the team’s ground game. We’ve worked a lot on it in practice, it’s been one of our focuses to bring the run game together.

Three things to know

1. Chigoziem Okonkwo was a positive factor in two games this season. Okonkwo had a six-foot touchdown early in the second quarter and now has two touchdowns in Marylands, two games to start the season. The experienced tight end sat out last season due to medical reasons, but he is coming back for the attack in a huge way. He now has four catches for 22 yards in 2021. Keep in mind that in five games last season, Marylands tight ends only managed one full catch.

2. The Marylands starters took care of business against Howard in the first half. The first half saw Marylands’ offense explode against a rather weak defense from Howard. Tagovailoa led the way, going 17-for-22 in the first two quarters and throwing for 179 yards and two touchdowns. It was again the Demus Jr. show at College Park, as he scored 83 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Let’s just say they make us better, sophomore redshirt linebacker Deshawn Holt said of the team’s offense. Honestly I think we scored eight guys today so great job. Our transgression is great… they make us better every day.

The offensive line looked formidable, and more importantly, the defense did its job to put to bed any shattered hopes. Howard had a total of only 60 yards in the first half and 132 meters for the whole game.

3. Maryland improves to 2-0 and has more opportunities to increase the winning total in the coming weeks. The Terps’ two wins in 2021 came against two non-conference opponents in West Virginia and Howard. Looking ahead, Maryland could rack up some crucial wins in the coming weeks. A road game with Illinois is on deck and the Fighting Illini suffered a 42-12 loss to Virginia earlier on Saturday. Then Kent State has another home game on the schedule before the mighty Iowa visits Hawkeyes College Park. Realistically, Maryland could go 4-0 before facing the toughest opponent of the season yet, and it’s very important for the Terps to get things done over the next two weeks.

We need to put this game behind us pretty quickly and then get off to a good start on our preparation for Illinois tomorrow night, Locksley said. Excited about the opportunity to go back with this team and have the chance to play on the road for the first time and again, keep trying to create an identity for us or create an identity for us .