2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Preview: Carolina Hurricanes





Kim Klement-US TODAY Sports Are you ready? We are back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season, because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones feel like we’re falling into an empty pool. But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay tuned to rationalize later why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you. Here’s your fantasy preview for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season. 2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: Carolina Hurricanes Last season: The Canes may have advanced to the second round, losing only to the eventual cup champions, but it was a disappointing result given their third place finish in the regular season and winning their first division banner since 2006. Team MVP Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov drove the engine on the attack, but both did not qualify for a higher level; instead, it was their impressive draft – including Jordan Staal, Nino Niederreiter, Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck – that made the difference. The Canes had eight players scoring double-digit goals, behind only the Avalanche, who had nine. Goaltending was a big question mark, but rookie Alex Nedeljkovic became the unlikely hero with a record of 15-5-3, 1.90 GAA and 0.932 Sv%, including five wins and just one regulatory loss against key divisional foes in the Panthers and Lightning. Best options: Sebastian Aho, C and Andrei Svechnikov, LW/RW. Both options are excellent, and crafty fantasy managers would be wise to get both, especially if they pick in the first few rounds of a 10-team competition. They’re often paired up so you reap the rewards when the Canes score a lot of goals (they were 11th in GF/GP last season), and they’re only just scratching the surface of their potential. Not having Dougie Hamilton quarterback in the league’s second-best power play will certainly hurt, but Aho and Svechnikov are likely to be better this season, offsetting any losses incurred by Hamilton’s departure. Oddly enough, the Canes don’t get many penalties and are 17th in the league under Rod Brind’Amour with the fifth worst difference at minus-33 so it’s a good power play but not one that gets much use. Anyway, for the past two seasons, Svechnikov (0.84, 36th) and Aho (0.99, 15th) have both been in the top 50 in points per game (min. 100 GP). Hidden Treasure: Martin Necas, C/RW. Necas was one of five Hurricanes to score at least 40 points, and while he is in the pecking order, the Canes don’t normally rely on just one rule. There is a lot of flexibility in Canes’ line-up and Necas could play in the middle, although he will most likely be pushed to the wing with Aho, Staal and Trocheck, and he won’t play on the fourth line. The Canes’ fast, up-tempo style is well suited to Necas, who are also excellent at transitions, and a popular choice among break out candidates for the coming season. His shooting rate – usually a good indicator of ability and predictor of goals – is 14.9 percent, which is in line with some of the best goalscorers in the league and ranks 39th among players who have scored at least 30 goals in the past two made seasons. goalkeepers: Passing from one of Petr Mrazek and James Reimer was not surprising. Moving on from both was somewhat surprising. But leaving Nedeljkovic was the equivalent of a blindside hit. He had saved their season and outperformed Mrazek in the playoffs, but was sent off to the Red Wings because the Canes didn’t think he was worth $3 million a season. They opted for a more experienced tandem in Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, which would be fine if they could both stay healthy. Andersen went from an above average starter to a borderline 1B last season with a .895 Sv% in 24 games, while Raanta has averaged 19 games over the past three seasons. This tandem has “timeshare” written on it, maybe with Andersen getting the edge, but the upside is that there are about 45 wins to be split between them, so fantasy managers might want to schedule both goalkeepers. Outlook: It’s a tough division, but the Canes have the deepest attack and they’ll just beat their opponents if Andersen or Raanta aren’t sharp. Aho and Svechnikov should be at the top of everyone’s list, but don’t forget Teuvo Teravainen (who missed 35 games last season) and Tony DeAngelo, who will take over much of the power play minutes freed up by Hamilton and Jake Gardiner (season-end surgery) . Trocheck and Staal are roto beasts because they win a lot of face-offs, and Trocheck is a high volume shooter, averaging 2.65 per game and the 42nd (min 1,000 shots) of the forwards in the past seven seasons . The Canes must be well represented in every competition and in every format.

