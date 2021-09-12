VIDEO: Toni Kuko inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame: Split is one of the world’s sportiest cities

Michael Jordan and former Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf presented Toni Kuko last night as he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kuko took the stage in Springfield, Massachusetts Saturday night to deliver a speech as he was anchored in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

“I want to thank Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for kicking me in the butt during the Barcelona Olympics and then motivating me to work even harder to become a major part of the Chicago Bulls said Kuko.

He did not forget the contribution of his native Split to his great career.

My father was the key to my sports involvement. I’ll tell you a story. In my city, football was the main sport and my father always drove me into the sport. At the age of eight I started playing table tennis and football and at fifteen I started playing basketball. In my opinion, Split is one of the most sporty cities in the world. Thanks to everyone who helped me on this journey, said Kuko.

Kuko now joins fellow Croatians Dino Raa (2018), Draen Petrovi (2002), Kreimir osi (1996) and coach Mirko Novosel (2002) in the prestigious Hall of Fame.

Croatia is now second, behind the US, with the most players in the hall of fame.

Already inducted into the FIBA’s International Basketball Hall of Fame, Kuko was one of the first established European stars to play in the NBA, winning the 1996 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award and 3 NBA Championships with the Chicago. Bulls in the 1990s.

He won a number of accolades throughout his distinguished career, including a three-time Croatian Sportsman of the Year, FIBA ​​World Championship MVP, four-time Mister Europa Player of the Year and a double Olympic silver medalist.

The Class of 2021 inductees are the ninth winning coach in NBA history Rick Adelman, two-time NBA champion and eleven-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh, NBA Finals MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce, the first black NBA head coach Bill Russell, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and NBA Champion Ben Wallace, five-time NBA All-Star and NBA Rookie of the Year Chris Webber, two-time NCAA National Champion Villanova coach Jay Wright, seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith and seven-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player Lauren Jackson.