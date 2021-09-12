Sri Lanka squad name for cricket’s T20 World Cup, Sports News





Sri Lanka has named a roster of 15 players for next month’s Twenty20 World Cup, but said it has not yet decided whether to play against Afghanistan due to the Taliban’s reported ban on women from playing sports. Sri Lanka Cricket retained Dasun Shanaka as captain with Dhananjaya de Silva as his substitute for the T20 World Cup running from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. “We have now finalized the selection, but we have yet to make a decision on Afghanistan,” Sri Lankan cricket board secretary Mohan de Silva told AFP. “We are aware of reports that some (teams) may boycott playing in Afghanistan because of the Taliban’s stance on women, but we have yet to make a decision on that,” de Silva said. ALSO READ | Shane Warne praises Virat Kohli but thinks India’s blow isn’t as strong as Dravid, Ganguly, Laxman, Tendulkar, Sehwag Australia Test captain Tim Paine said Friday he believes teams could withdraw from the Twenty20 tournament or boycott matches against Afghanistan unless the Taliban regime changes its stance on women’s sports. According to the regulations of the International Cricket Council, countries with test status must also have an active women’s team. Australia said on Wednesday it would cancel an initial test against Afghanistan in Hobart in November unless the Taliban withdraw. ALSO READ | Important for us to start IPL phase 2 at a high level: Delhi Capitals’ Dhawan The new Taliban government in Kabul has made it clear that while they will allow the men’s national cricket team to play their matches abroad, they will not allow women to participate in sports. Sri Lankan squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickremaka, Lahmantha

