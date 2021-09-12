The two most vulnerable areas for Dawgs

Georgia football has been quite dominant against Clemson and UAB. However, there are two places where the Dawgs are quite vulnerable: field goals and blockades.

While this article may be a bit nitpicky, there are two things Georgia hasn’t quite nailed yet.

For the second week in a row, starting field goal kicker Jack Podlesny missed a field goal in the 30-36 yard range. Against Clemson, he missed a 36-yarder to start the game, and then against the Blazers, Podlesny missed a 32-yarder in the fourth quarter.

He has scored 1-of-3 field goals in two games, with a 22-yarder being the only one made, and Podlesny is 9-of-9 in PATs. Those stairs don’t seem to bother him because they’re almost automatic. However, something doesn’t feel right when he backs up to more than 30 yards.

I’m not saying it’s something to worry about too much, but after this guy went 13-of-16 field goals last year with 3 out of 3 over 50 yards, it’s weird to see him fail at 32 and 36 yards.

While neither kick ultimately mattered in the last two games, Georgia has to trust that he will kick a kick if the need arises. Podlesny proved he could do it last year, but being 1-on-3 to start the year is something to think about, especially when those two misses were sitting right in his wheelhouse.

After seeing what the former walk-on could do last season, it’s strange to see him start the season so cold. Jack Frost needs to meet his buddy Rodrigo Blankenship and get a pep talk, because the Dawgs need a kicker with ice in his veins. However, if last year told us something, he will probably find out.

But keep an eye on it for now. If he continues to struggle, the Dawgs can look to Jared Zirkel, an acclaimed Texas kicker who defeated Podlesny last year.

The other area the Dawgs need to work on is the rush block. While the pass block gives Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels and Carson Beck plenty of time to throw the ball, Georgia struggles to keep the ball running consistently.

When Tate Ratledge got injured against Clemson last week, I knew it could be a big problem, but I didn’t really expect it. Georgia has always had success playing the ball, so why not continue to do so.

Admittedly, it’s only game two of the season, and the new rotation may take some getting used to, but it doesn’t feel as good as it usually does. Again, it’s a nitpick to point out, but when the Dawgs struggle to play the ball consistently against UAB, I have to point it out and talk about it.

I need Warren Ericson, Sedrick Van-Pran and Justin Shaffer to get up and take the pressure off the line. The inside attack line is a glaring weak spot for Georgia and needs to be fixed as they enter the SEC game. While the Blazers have a strong defensive front, it took too long for the Dawgs to get it going on Saturday for my taste.

South Carolina and the rest of the SEC will take note of this and focus on it. Again, it’s only game two of the year, but if they’re going to push themselves to the limit, Georgia Football will have to win the trench battle every week, and that includes hitting the ball successfully.

The Dawgs have looked almost invincible for the past two weeks, but there is room for improvement as Georgia opens SEC play against South Carolina next week. So look for Georgia to work on the Domestic Offensive Line this week, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Podlesny back on track.

Georgia has something special, but these are two areas that can ruin a season if not fixed.