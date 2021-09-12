Off the charts: New York tennis fans enchanted by Raducanu fairy tale | US Open Tennis 2021

Connect with us

mMore than three hours had passed since Emma Raducanu uncorked a 210mph ace at match point to finish off Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez and win the most unlikely US Open championship ever. The sun had long since disappeared over the west side of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and nearly all of the 23,703 spectators who had gathered Arthur Ashe Stadium to the corners had dispersed.

Still, several dozen fans stayed outside the gated media garden below the tournament’s main stadium pitch late Saturday night, hoping to catch even a glimpse of the latest sports star, the 18-year-old from Kent, who went on to become the first ever qualifier to see a major. reached the final, let alone win one, many of them still buzzing with excitement after witnessing a feat that defies comparison. One that didn’t even seem real in the dizzying aftermath.

[Were] absolutely made up, as Britain has had a bad run by not winning many sporting events, said Helen Bennett, who saw Saturday’s Section 332 final in Ashe’s top bowl with her husband, Dave, and their two children Sophie, nine, and Luis, seven. We had all set our hopes and we were victorious.

Bennett, who has lived in nearby Jersey City for the past three years, said Raducanu gives her daughter a hero to look up to while offering a welcome break from the more familiar sporting disappointments.

It’s so good to see a British athlete win something, she said. I was very elated, very happy, I’m surprised I still have a vote left.

Michael Appleton-Webster, who moved from London to Connecticut in 1999, joined in the elation. He described himself as still stunned hours after Raducanu lifted the trophy, calling her an unprecedented three-week journey from qualifying to US Open champions surreal and a stellar achievement.

Fans hold up flags during the final.
Fans hold up flags during the final. Photo: Frank Franklin II/AP

“I can’t believe what I’ve seen in the past two weeks,” he said. I wish there could have been two winners tonight. unbelievable. I stood with a few Brits [in the upper deck] and we just said at the end can you believe it?

I have been lucky enough to attend many great things. I’ve been to a World Cup final, FA Cup final. I went to the Tottenhams 81 Cup final when Ricky [Villa] scored on our side. That was just off the charts. But this was historic. At least it’s even with everything I’ve ever experienced. I went to the 2006 World Cup final in Germany and that was a great match, but this is even more special because it belongs to a British player. That’s our girl.

The overwhelmingly positive response to Raducanus’ surprise title was not limited to the expat audience. Many American fans have been drawn to the precocious British teenager, especially at a US Open where no man or woman from the United States reached the quarterfinals for the first time in the tournament’s 140-year history.

Grace Ma and Francis Leung, a married Chinese-American couple from downtown Manhattan who sat in the lower bowl before Saturday’s game, became so enamored with Raducanu over the course of the tournament that they carried a Union Jack flag into the stadium. brought them into celebration immediately after match point.

I ordered it Thursday night after the semis and it arrived today, Mom said. And I couldn’t leave the house today until it arrived.

Ma and Leung attended the Open for three days this year for the final and were quickly won by Raducanu both on and off the field. She hasn’t lost a set in all of the US Open, including the qualifiers! said mom. She was so consistent, she has a lot of strength, she is so composed and mature for her age. She hasn’t even played that many matches professionally in her career, which is crazy. And we were here for the semi-finals and she was just so sweet with the younger fans after that.

Emma Raducanu on the court after winning match point.
Emma Raducanu on the court after winning match point. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Ma was equally impressed by Fernandez, the Canadian resourceful who finished second in just her seventh entry in a major tournament including victories over Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka: two grand slam winners and three players in the top five. the world. The fact that both Raducanu and Fernandez are children of immigrants, Ma said, only adds to their appeal.

Regardless of who won tonight, it was a win for women’s tennis, she said. I love that they are so diverse, just the backgrounds of both players. I’m Asian, I’m Chinese, so to see someone of my ethnicity play I think it inspires a lot of people. The future of tennis is really bright and I think it gives people a lot of hope.

That sense of inspiration was shared by Beverly Joel, a graphic designer living in Brooklyn. She first saw Raducanu on her surprise flight to the second week of Wimbledon and may have hoped to see her at the US Open, which she attends every year.

The work was insane, so I didn’t follow the qualifiers and it wasn’t until the tournament started that I really noticed, said Joel. Today was the first time I saw her in person. It seemed that Fernandez was the person who got a lot more media love here, obviously. And for the most part, she seemed better under pressure. But if you looked at Raducanu, there was never any pressure to worry about it.

It’s also great to watch two young players who have no fear yet. Next year will be tougher, but this tournament is nothing but hunger and potential.

A few minutes after 10pm on Saturday night, the lively group of fans who had stayed on site were rewarded for their patience when Raducanu stopped by nowhere near the end of her media responsibilities to thank her for their support while showing off her new trophy.

For nine-year-old Sophie, the chance to see her new hero a few feet away was worth the wait. I love Emma, ​​she said. I think she is brave, brilliant and strong.

