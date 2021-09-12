Off the charts: New York tennis fans enchanted by Raducanu fairy tale | US Open Tennis 2021

mMore than three hours had passed since Emma Raducanu uncorked a 210mph ace at match point to finish off Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez and win the most unlikely US Open championship ever. The sun had long since disappeared over the west side of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and nearly all of the 23,703 spectators who had gathered Arthur Ashe Stadium to the corners had dispersed.

Still, several dozen fans stayed outside the gated media garden below the tournament’s main stadium pitch late Saturday night, hoping to catch even a glimpse of the latest sports star, the 18-year-old from Kent, who went on to become the first ever qualifier to see a major. reached the final, let alone win one, many of them still buzzing with excitement after witnessing a feat that defies comparison. One that didn’t even seem real in the dizzying aftermath.

[Were] absolutely made up, as Britain has had a bad run by not winning many sporting events, said Helen Bennett, who saw Saturday’s Section 332 final in Ashe’s top bowl with her husband, Dave, and their two children Sophie, nine, and Luis, seven. We had all set our hopes and we were victorious.

Bennett, who has lived in nearby Jersey City for the past three years, said Raducanu gives her daughter a hero to look up to while offering a welcome break from the more familiar sporting disappointments.

It’s so good to see a British athlete win something, she said. I was very elated, very happy, I’m surprised I still have a vote left.

Michael Appleton-Webster, who moved from London to Connecticut in 1999, joined in the elation. He described himself as still stunned hours after Raducanu lifted the trophy, calling her an unprecedented three-week journey from qualifying to US Open champions surreal and a stellar achievement.

Fans hold up flags during the final. Photo: Frank Franklin II/AP

“I can’t believe what I’ve seen in the past two weeks,” he said. I wish there could have been two winners tonight. unbelievable. I stood with a few Brits [in the upper deck] and we just said at the end can you believe it?

I have been lucky enough to attend many great things. I’ve been to a World Cup final, FA Cup final. I went to the Tottenhams 81 Cup final when Ricky [Villa] scored on our side. That was just off the charts. But this was historic. At least it’s even with everything I’ve ever experienced. I went to the 2006 World Cup final in Germany and that was a great match, but this is even more special because it belongs to a British player. That’s our girl.