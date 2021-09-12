Random Sunday Morning Lightning Hockey Card

It is Sunday. It’s off season. What are you reading on a blog about hockey? Go read a book or something. Well, if you stick around and read something, it’ll be damned if it’s worth something. So welcome to a new, random series here at Raw Charge: The Sunday Morning Card of the Week.

So this post had to be about the lowest serial number card I have in my collection. When I did a quick search, a very, very low numbered ticket turned up. Which was weird because I thought I’d remember picking up a map of which only four exist in the known world. Mainly because it belongs to my favorite player.

I went to my Vincent Lecavalier folder and pulled out what I thought was a 2001-02 Pacific Atomic Vincent Lecavalier Blue Parallel, serial numbered to four (his uniform number). How cool is that? There are only four and I have one.

So I scanned it. Here’s the front. Look at how blue that background is (love the old school Lightning logo and the fact that it’s die-cut too).

JustinG. personal collection

A problem arose when I was cropping the scan from the back of the card. Nice quick note about a young Vinny who had scored over 20 goals for the second season in a row but something was missing from the back. Can you spot it?

JustinG. personal collection

No serial number. According to other cards in the set, the serial number should have been correct about the copyright of Pacific Trading Cards, Inc. from 2001, at the bottom of the map. Buyer beware indeed.

I don’t remember where I got this card. I doubt it was on eBay simply because of the condition of the front of the card. It’s pretty worn out on the front (see that big marking right under the Tampa Bay Lightning logo?) so I doubt I’d have pulled the trigger on even paying the postage for a card as worn out as this one. It also did not appear in my COMC purchase history.

It’s unlikely I would have traded for a serial number 4 card without giving up something of equal value, so that leads me to believe it probably came from a dime on a show or thrown into a trade as a perk.

What I believe happened is that when I went to log this card I saw the glittering blue background and assumed it was the blue parallel without paying attention to the serial number aspect of the card. After all, a quick look at the back of the card would have revealed it was the base. The blue the parallel refers to is the color of the nameplate on the front (the base is silver), not the background of the card.

Not knowing which parallel, or if it is a parallel at all, of a card you’ve been getting harder and harder since 2002. This set had three color parallels to the set (red, gold and blue) and you can tell which one you have based on the serial number. You know, if you pay attention to that sort of thing, which of course I didn’t. These days, and Topps is especially guilty of this, you can have five to eight different parallels of a card and it can be hard to tell exactly what color it is – is it pink? is it red? If they don’t have a serial number, it can be hard to tell which one you have.

That can be bad on both the seller’s side, I picked up a copper version of an Orioles card that the seller thought was a much more common gold version for a fraction of the price it should have been. It can also be bad for the buyers if they see a map that they think is a version and pay too much for it, not realizing that they are buying a base map. That usually happens more for in-person sales than online, as eBay has a pretty generous return policy for buyers.

The good news is it means it didn’t cost me too much. Still, my lack of knowledge/preparation could have cost me real money. I like to think that the majority of this community is still pretty honest, but there are plenty of unscrupulous sellers out there looking to make money in any way they can. More often than not the old adage of if something is too good to be true, then it certainly doesn’t come into play more often than not.

As for the card itself, I still like it, even if it’s not super rare. It’s die cut and glossy, two things I’ll always fall for when I see them cheap. The fact that they changed the backgrounds for each player to match the team’s uniform colors was nice and kept it from bouncing on the front. The big team logo on the front also works for me.

I love the Pacific brands from the mid 90s to the 2000s. Yes, they were overproduced, but they were never afraid to push the boundaries of design. As iconic as Upper Deck is for hockey cards, for the most part they are pretty staid designs. Pacific took a completely different approach. If it wasn’t die-cut or laser-etched or in the shape of a crown, they didn’t care.

They also loved putting out a lot of different sets. In 2001-02 there were nine different Pacific sets for sale. You can walk into a card store and choose from Pacific, Pacific Adrenaline, Pacific Atomic, Pacific Crown Royale, Pacific Heads Up, Pacific Private Stock, Pacific Private Stock Titanium, Pacific Private Stock Titanium Draft, or Pacific Vanguard. So much choice then!

In case you were wondering, there were seven cards in the Blue Parallel set with a serial number down to just one card. They were all for goalkeepers. Good luck to the player collectors of Johan Hedberg, Mike Dunham, Sean Burke, Rick DiPietro, Roberto Luongo, Artus Irbe and Roman Turek. Wayne Gretzky wasn’t part of the set (I think he was an Upper Deck exclusive at this point), so the highest serial number card went to Jeff ONeill with 92 cards.