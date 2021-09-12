What We Learned Winning SC State

The Clemson football team got away with a 49-3 win over the SC State Bulldogs on Saturday to get back in the win column after a season-opening loss to Georgia in Charlotte a week ago.

For the home opener, the Tigers played in front of more than 70,000 fans for the first time in almost two years and it was great fun to finally see Death Valley full again and feel that you are back.

Looking at Clemson’s progress, here are three things we learned from the outing against FCS opponent SC State.

Three key points from SC State victory for Clemson football

1. The defense is dominant and there is no doubt about it

It’s just SC State and honestly this takeaway is nothing new. But we think this should be the first observation we’re talking about.

Clemson’s starters held SC State just 12 yards from total offense in the first quarter, and if they’d played all day without building depth, there’s a decent chance they would have shutout.

The Tigers focused on building depth after that first quarter and we saw tons of bodies find playtime with the defense all afternoon. The unit still held the Bulldogs to just three points and the backup defense got away with a stop in the end zone on the 4th and a goal when SC State tried to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

It’s going to be fun to see all these guys playing together. There is talent all over the field and quite frankly this might be the deepest defense we have ever seen under the supervision of Brent Venables.

The line of defense is dominant. The defensive backs are fast. And the linebackers are headhunters.

There will be times when opposing offenses get the best of this unit, but the truth is they give Clemson a chance to win a ton of games.