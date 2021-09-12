St. Marys College Field Hockey Stumbles Against Shenandoah

NS. MARY’S CITY, Md. It was a rough day at the office for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland hockey team Saturday afternoon as the Seahawks were eliminated for the first time this season. St. Mary’s College (2-2) dropped a 4-0 non-conference decision against the visiting Shenandoah University Hornets (2-1) at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

How it happened

The Seahawks limited Shenandoah to just four in the first half and held the Hornets scoreless until the last three minutes of the half.

St Mary’s College didn’t take his first shot until the 21st minute when senior captain Gabrielle Corders (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County) shot blocked.

(Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County) shot blocked. SU finally broke through at 27:02 when the Hornets scored from their first penalty corner of the game.Kelsey Jonesfinished with a pass fromKylee Tuebnerfor her third of the season.

Cassidy Morrisondoubled Shenandoah’s lead just three minutes into the second half with an unassisted for her fourth of the season.

The Seahawks were held without a single shot in the third stanza as the Hornets continued to extend their lead.JonesandMorrisonboth took their second scores of the afternoon to give SU a 4-0 advantage with the fourth quarter remaining.

St. Mary’s College held Shenandoah off the scoreboard in the fourth as the Seahawks fired five shots but couldn’t pass oneKatie Garman, who made all three stops in the last 15.

Inside the Box Score

Shenandoah defeated the Seahawks 4-3 in penalty corners while holding a 12-8 shot advantage.

Top performers

corder and junior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) paced St. Mary’s College with three shots each while sophomore goalkeeper Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) closed with four saves.

and junior captain (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) paced St. Mary’s College with three shots each while sophomore goalkeeper (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) closed with four saves. JonesandMorrisoneach ended the day with two goals whileGarmanhad three stops before her first solo shutout of 2021.

Remarks:

Shenandoah has won five of their last six games with the Seahawks’ last win over SU on September 25, 2019 in Winchester, Virginia, by a 2-1 decision.

Next for the Seahawks

Sept 15 in Randolph-Macon (1-2) Ashland, Va. 7 p.m.