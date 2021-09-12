Weekly Digest (September 6-12): Messi breaks Pele’s record; British teenager Raducanu wins US Open

Emma Raducanu made history at the US Open final after beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez, becoming the first British woman to win the US Open title in 53 years and the first to win a major title in 44 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both had their share of the limelight when Ronaldo, who played his first game for Manchester United after 12 years, scored a brace against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Earlier this week, Lionel Messi broke Pele’s record to become the leading South American international goalscorer. He brought his total to 78 goals for his country thanks to his hat-trick against Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers.

CRICKET

Unless the BCCI and ECB mutually decide the fate of the fifth Test – whether abandoned or forfeited – the ICC will have to assess the matter and award WTC points accordingly. (REPORT)

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are both included in India’s roster for the 2021 T20 World Cup, which starts in October. (REPORT)

Bangladesh has announced its 15-man squad for the 2021 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November. (REPORT)

Defending champions West Indies recalled Ravi Rampaul for the first time since 2015, leaving Carlos Brathwaite out of his 15-man roster for next month’s T20 World Cup. (REPORT)

India will tour South Africa in December-January for an all-format series, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has said. (REPORT)

Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes and Dawid Malan have withdrawn from the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League. Shelfane Rutherford is chosen by SRH to replace Bairstow. (REPORT)

ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari is begging Cricket Australia to reconsider its decision not to host its men’s team for a test match in November. (REPORT)

Australian SBS TV has quoted a Taliban spokesman as saying that women’s sports and women’s cricket will be specifically banned by his group in Afghanistan. (REPORT)

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to Manchester United after 12 years in a 4-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League. (REPORT)

new Cristiano Ronaldo. No wins for Juve. The Bianconeri were left winless in Serie A, falling to their second consecutive defeat since Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after losing Naples 2-1. (REPORT)

Romelu Lukaku marked the first home game of his second spell at Chelsea with two goals in a 3-0 win Aston Villa in the English Premier League. (REPORT)

Paris St Germain kept their perfect Ligue 1 record intact as newly promoted Clermont hammered 4-0 with a brutal display. (REPORT)

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, accused of raping two women and sexually abusing a third alleged victim will face trial in January. (REPORT)

The head of the American Football Association has asked the unions of the national women’s and men’s teams to single-handedly equalize FIFA’s prize money for the World Cup. (REPORT)

Jurgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann reject FIFA’s plans for the biennial World Cups. (REPORT)

Former Germany and Bayern Munich soccer player Jerome Boateng was found guilty of domestic violence against his former partner and ordered to pay 1.8 million euros ($2.12 million) (REPORT)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s hat-trick against Bolivia elevated him to South America’s leading international goalscorer, overshadowing Brazilian great Pele. (REPORT)

FIFA has worked out its plan to reshape international football around the men’s World Cup every two years, despite European opposition that could lead to a boycott. (REPORT)

The Japanese Football Association (JFA) has withdrawn from hosting the 2021 Club World Cup due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. (REPORT)

Brazilian health agency Anvisa blames the Brazilian and Argentine football associations and the South American football association CONMEBOL for the chaos that brought a halt to last Sunday’s World Cup qualifier between the arch-rivals. (REPORT)

SC East Bengal has appointed Spaniard Manuel Diaz as head coach after Robbie Fowler’s mutual farewell. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Britain’s Emma Raducanu overcame Canadian Leylah Fernandez and won the US Open women’s singles title in New York on Sunday. (REPORT)

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury got off to a slow start on Friday by beating Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray in the US Open men’s doubles final. (REPORT)

Former world number one Kim Clijsters has taken a wild card to the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic next month as she prepares for her first competitive appearance on the women’s tour since last year’s US Open. (REPORT)

Juan Martin Del Potro said on Tuesday that he hopes to return to competitive action in 2022 after being sidelined for more than two years with numerous knee injuries. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said it’s time to stop basking in the glory of the historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Games and start focusing on qualifying for the Paris Olympics through the Asian Games. to win next year. (REPORT)

India’s women’s hockey team has gained a lot of confidence from its stellar display at the Tokyo Olympics, according to midfielder Salima Tete, who believes the squad showed signs of a bright future despite failing to finish on the podium. (REPORT)

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh believed that the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham would serve as a good competition for the side ahead of next year’s Asian Games. (REPORT)

Hockey India has called up 25 players for the national senior coaching camp starting on Monday at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.REPORT)

BOXING

The upcoming men’s national boxing championship is unlikely to feature any of the five boxers who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, also barring them from fighting for next month’s world championships in Serbia. (REPORT)

GOLF

Amateur Sneha Singh produced a clear three-under 69, to sail to a massive five stroke victory on Friday in the 8th stage of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Golden Greens Golf Club. (REPORT)

Indian Shubhankar Sharma finished with four consecutive birdies for a round of 4-under 68 that saw him rise to T-12 at the BMW PGA Championship.REPORT)

Jeev Milkha Singh became the first professional golfer in the world to receive the prestigious 10-year Dubai Golden Visa in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the sport. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

TTFI has formed a five-member committee to investigate the allegations made by Indian paddler Manika Batra against team head coach Soumyadeep Roy in its response to the federation’s announcement of the show cause. (REPORT)

Indian paddler Suhana Saini won the first international title of her career by claiming the WTT Youth Contender Otocec Open in the U-15 category. (REPORT)

Young Indian paddler Mudit Dani is all set to compete in European top division competition after signing up to play for the B75 table tennis club in the Danish Super League. (REPORT)

As some of India’s top rowers failed to participate in the national camp for the Asian Championships in Doha, TTFI requested SAI to get Madhurika, Krittwika Sinha Roy and Takema Sarkar for the camp. (REPORT)

WRESTLING

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat underwent surgery on her right elbow on Wednesday, just days after she withdrew from World Cup trials. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, while his teammate Lando Norris finished second, completing a stunning one-two for McLaren. (REPORT)

Ducati polesitter Francesco Bagnaia held off a spirited challenge from Honda’s Marc Marquez to win his first MotoGP race at Sunday’s Aragon Grand Prix. (REPORT)

George Russell will join Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s next teammate, with the world champion confirming his all-British 2022 driver line-up. (REPORT)

Formula 1 driver Valterri Bottas will leave Mercedes at the end of the season to replace the outgoing Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo. (REPORT)

Formula 1 could turn sprint races into standalone events with more points on offer next year and separate from Sunday’s main Grand Prix. (REPORT)

Formula 1 teams could be required from next season to allow young drivers to drive in Friday practice to give new talent the chance to gain track time and shine. (REPORT)

The Argentine Grand Prix has been canceled for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Two world records tumbled on Saturday as Kenya’s Agnes Tirop shot to victory in the 10km race and Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi triumphed in the 5km distance at an event in Herzogenaurach, Germany. (REPORT)

The first Under-23 National Championships will not be held at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai (REPORT)

Elaine Thompson-Herah led a host of Olympic champions to victory in an action-packed final of the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday, just a month after the Tokyo Games ended. (REPORT)

Badminton

The Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament was canceled for the second year in a row by the Badminton World Federation (REPORT)