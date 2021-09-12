Lewis Hamilton – Max Verstappen could have avoided collision at Italian Grand Prix





Lewis Hamilton said Max Verstappen could have avoided the collision that knocked them both out of the Italian Grand Prix. On lap 27, Hamilton exited the pits and had the inside line to defend against Verstappen, his championship rival, at Turn 1. Hamilton seemed to be leading the way as they entered the first corner of the chicane, but when they got to the second corner, collided. Verstappen’s car took to the air and bounced off the Halo cockpit protection device above Hamilton’s head. The pair had banged on the wheels on the opening lap when Verstappen closed the door on Hamilton at the Roggia chicane. To avoid a collision, Hamilton took evasive action and went over the curbs. Asked if Verstappen could have done the same to avoid their collision at the end of the race, Hamilton told Sky Sports: “Absolutely. I gave in. And that’s racing. He just didn’t want to give in today and he knew at it going into turn 2 what was about to happen. “He knew he was going over the curbs, but he did it anyway.” Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza. Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Hamilton and Verstappen also collided at the British Grand Prix. On that occasion, Red Bull was furious as Verstappen withdrew from the race and went to hospital for preventive checkups, while Hamilton won. Verstappen was less angry this time, although he felt that Hamilton had not left him enough space. “I didn’t expect him to keep squeezing, squeezing, squeezing because he didn’t have to,” he said. “Even if he had only left a car width we would have raced out of Turn 2. I think he probably would have still been up front. But he just kept pushing me wider, wider, wider and then at some point there he could. “Nowhere. He just pushed me to the curb and that is, at the end of the day, why we hit each other because the rear tire hit the tire.” Asked if he could have gone over the curbs like Hamilton had on the opening lap, Verstappen said: “I don’t think you can judge them exactly the same because he kept squeezing and squeezing and I was next to him a lot. “You need two people to work together to make the corner when we are fighting for position. Unfortunately we hit each other.” Verstappen was then asked if he would consider taking risks against Hamilton in the future, to which he said: “You need two people to work together, so if one man doesn’t want to work, what can you do? It happens.”

