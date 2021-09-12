Sports
From the sports editors | Get ready for more tennis next week at Atkins | Sport
URBANA The outdoor courts of the Khan Tennis complex are often in use. The same goes for the indoor courts of the Atkins Tennis Center.
The home facility for the University of Illinois tennis teams will see another influx of promising talent next week as the third ITF World Tennis Tour event comes along this year.
The first tournament, the Fighting Illini Open, took place in mid-June. The Neitzel Family Open took place in late July and a third tournament, The Atkins Group Open, runs Monday through the following Sunday.
Veteran Illinois tennis coach Brad Dancer does not detract from these opportunities to host elite players on the UI home courts.
For us, it’s an opportunity to let people from across the country and around the world experience Champaign-Urbana, Dancer said. They eat in our restaurants, stay in our hotels and see the university grounds. His incredible exposure to our community and our university.
Qualifying starts on Monday for The Atkins Group Open, with the main draw starting on Tuesday in the singles field for 32 players and the doubles field for 16 teams.
Former Illini Zeke Clark is expected to play, and a host of other current Illini are expected to play as well.
Once our boys start playing we can’t be on the field with them anymore, Dancer said, but for our alumni who are full-time and on the go all year, it’s a chance to get back to where they have some familiarity with their surroundings.
The tournaments also help recruit Dancer and his staff as they can observe players up close while they are playing.
It’s versatile because when we host these events we have some of the best prospects coming in, Dancer said. It’s a recruiting catalyst for us, and it’s also an opportunity for boys when they’re in school to collect points for their rankings.
But Dancer doesn’t shy away from helping out during the tournament, citing the numerous volunteers needed to run an event of this magnitude.
I put water on a track if I have to. I’m not afraid to be the errand boy, Dancer said with a laugh. It’s all hands on deck.
Atkins and Khan are also scheduled to host the annual JSM Challenger, another pro tournament, later this fall before the Illinis season kicks off in earnest later this school year.
All of these events are also good preparation for what the facility will welcome next spring.
For the first time since 2013 and the second time ever on the UI campus, the top college teams and players will descend on Atkins and Khan from May 19-28, 2022 for the NCAA Championship.
We can’t wait, Dancer said. It is progressing well at the moment. We’ve already had a site visit with some NCAA officials next week and we’ve already started the process.
Danser wants one aspect to be considered differently next spring than in 2013. He wants his team to play in the event, which didn’t happen eight years ago after the Illini shyed away by losing in the Round of 32. With just eight teams. now making it to the NCAA Championships, Dancer realizes it will be an even tougher challenge, but he welcomes it.
When you’re a coach, you just think, ‘I have to make sure my team plays in that,’ said Dancer. All that pressure falls squarely on us in terms of what we need to do to get there. That’s exactly how coaches think, but whatever happens, it’s cool for our community to host these kinds of big events.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.news-gazette.com/sports/from-the-sports-editors-desk-get-ready-for-more-tennis-at-atkins-next-week/article_b78a80bd-363b-5121-804f-8868867ea3a7.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]