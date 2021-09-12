Smittys Scrum: Auburn Hockey Squad Schedule, Including Additional SEC Matchups





Schedule updates Leading up to the hockey season on the Plains, the Auburn Tigers have been busy. With tryouts, off-ice training and an upcoming media day all looming, it was a bit of a blessing that the opening game of the season on October 15 against UCF was far in the distance. However, when the club got the chance to play against the University of Alabama on September 17, the club seized the opportunity, added the game to the schedule and accelerated preparations for their first game of the year. The Tigers will take on the Frozen Tide in Birmingham at the Pelham Civic Complex; puck drop is at 7pm. The Alabamas program is currently facing financial difficulties and is at risk of dissolution if not properly funded in the near future. This rivalry match will serve as the team’s home opener and will be the first time since 2019 that the two sides have met. Alabama currently competes at the DI and D-II levels of the ACHA, while Auburn will remain in the D-III Southeastern Collegiate Hockey Conference alongside most existing SEC programs. While hatred exists between the two programs, it was largely one-sided, with Alabama beating the Tigers 160-38 to take 17-0 during the first six seasons of the Iron Cup played. However, Auburn managed to finally get the upper hand in 2019, beating Alabama for the first time ever in front of a raucous home crowd and finishing the season with a winning record against their crimson foes. For two programs that seemingly went in opposite directions, this game means more than the final score could ever indicate. Will Auburn once again get rid of the area, or will the Tide return to their historic dominance? Well, we have to wait and see. In other news on the schedule, the Tigers’ October 23 home opener was briefly jeopardized after their original opponent, Miami, suffered a program interruption. With no one to play at a critical point in the planned approach to fan engagement, President Brandon Weis reached out to a few friends within the conference who were eager to help. The University of Tennessee Ice Volunteers will travel to Columbus on opening weekend for a date with the Orange & Blue. Reached out for comment on how the two programs managed to come to an agreement so quickly, team president Drew King said: Auburn traveled to Knoxville last semester during the shortened COVID-19 season, so we wanted to return the favor and play at Auburn, but the original planning efforts didn’t work. After we learned that the Miami series was cancelled, I checked our schedule and saw that we were gone. Perfect opportunity to give something back. In the end, Auburn probably takes advantage of what was originally a predicament, adding another exciting SECHC matchup to their schedule. The Ice Vols won the SECHC’s inaugural championship and have long been a power within the conference, though win numbers have declined in recent seasons. Both programs made it to the 2020 playoffs, with Auburn at number 7 and Tennessee at number 8. A renewed bid to return to the postseason will begin when the two meet again in October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.collegeandmagnolia.com/2021/9/12/22667688/smittys-scrum-auburn-college-hockey-changing-up-the-schedule-sec-alabama-tennessee-crimson-tide-vols The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos