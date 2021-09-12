Sports
Padres Daily: No offense, it’s amazing they are still in the playoff position
Good morning from Los Angeles,
Numerous non-glowing summaries of Padres’ performances have appeared in this newsletter and in other stories I’ve written over the past 2 months.
It’s all deserved.
But my party last night for the early edition of the paper was a bit wrong:
Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., again the All-Stars on the left side of the infield, did what they could to keep the Padres season from going down the drain.
It wasn’t inaccurate. But on closer inspection, I didn’t make any reference to the season that went down the drain in my stories for later editions. (The latest game story here.)
Because, amazingly, the Padres season hasn’t been flushed. At worst, it’s in a slow whirl. They also have the power to shut off the drain. Could be.
The Padres have the lowest OPS (.641) and have scored the fewest runs per game (3.5) in the major leagues in the past month. Their record in that period is 8-18, only better than the Washington Nationals (8-21) and Baltimore Orioles (8-23).
Still, the Padres go into the final of their series today against the Dodgers in a tie for the National Leagues second wildcard spot.
Technically, they are ahead of the Cincinnati Reds in the loss column.
Since facing the Padres for the first time in four months on August 22, the Reds are 6-11. The Padres are 9-11 at that time.
The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies have come closer by simply being .500 in the past 2 weeks. Both are 9-9 as of August 22.
The Cardinals and Reds play this weekend. The Padres will play in St. Louis this Friday through Sunday. That’s the only remaining head-to-head matchups between the four teams.
Unless the Padres start hitting again, yes, they had a prolific attack on a few stretches this season, sooner or later the standings won’t matter.
They scored multiple runs in multiple innings last night for the sixth time in their past 26 games. Heck, it was just the 15e time in that piece, they have even scored in more than one inning.
But all four points in the 5-4 loss to the Dodgers were driven in by Tatis (three) and Machado (one). Both went 3-for-4, while the rest of the team went 2-for-26 together. Tatis (1-for-2) and Machado (1-for-1) batted both teams with runners in scoring position while everyone else was a combined 0-for-10.
Jayce Tingler called the duo’s performance encouraging. It seems a little late to be encouraged.
But then somehow it’s not too late.
Not anymore
Blake Snell starts this afternoon against the Dodgers.
Snell considers themselves nocturnal by nature. But the daylight doesn’t matter to him today.
There was a time when it happened. When things weren’t going well early in the season, he let certain circumstances get into his head.
He pitched a plethora of afternoon games, which he never preferred. He threw up after a few days off, disrupting his routine. He threw many road races.
The list went on and on. Until he stopped.
You have to own what you are, he said recently. I kept saying it and people said it to me. I was like, damn it, that’s just an excuse. Everyone does the same (things) that you do. So why does it matter? It does not matter. I just got mad at myself. I was just one whatever you want to call it. It made me sick. I was like, stop making excuses. If you want to be good, stop making excuses.
Snell is on a seven-start roll. His 1.85 ERA since August 1 is the ninth lowest in the majors, and his .136 allowed batting average is the second lowest.
In that stretch, he is 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA and threw seven scoreless innings in his lone game of the day.
Through July, he had an 8.01 ERA in 11 road starts and a 9.21 ERA in seven daytime starts.
Go for 3K
Max Scherzer will start six strikeouts for the Dodgers shy of 3,000 for his career today. Only 18 pitchers have ever reached that milestone.
Scherzer has recorded at least six strikeouts in all but four of his 26 starts this season, including all three against the Padres. He struckout 10 batters in 7 2/3 innings in his last start against them, August 26 at Petco Park.
facts
- Chris Paddack attributed his peculiar fluctuation in fastball speed to his three starts in a comeback from the injured list. Seven of his first 12 fastballs last night were 93 mph or slower. He threw a few more at 92-93 at the start of the third inning, and was at his standard 94-96 for the rest of the night. In his previous start, his speed dropped abruptly to 90-91 in his final turn. He generally starts at 95-97 and finishes around 93-94.
- On the plate, Paddack signed the first walk of his career.
- Machado extended his streak on base to 15 games, one less than his season high.
- Mookie Bett’s three-run homer to Craig Stammen ended a nine-game (11 1/3-inning) scoreless streak for Stammen.
- Correction: In the quality starts table in yesterday’s newsletter, I converted the number of starts for Paddack and Snell. Snell has made 26 starts. Paddack made his 22 last nightnd get started. Both are 5-2 in their quality starts.
At least there is
Whatever value AJ Preller’s trades brought in is up for debate and will be for a while, he deserves credit for incarcerating Tatis for 14 years.
Because if he hadn’t, the Dodgers might already be putting together a package with half of The Getty and a few streets in Manhattan Beach to have ready for when Tatis hits the free agent market.
Tatis hit his eighth homerun of the season against the Dodgers last night, including his sixth at Dodger Stadium. Both are the most ever by a Padres player in a single season. He is hitting .500 (13-for-26) at Dodger Stadium this season.
Sources
2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/padres/newsletter/2021-09-12/padres-daily-offense-wild-card-reds-cardinals-phillies-tatis-machado-max-scherzer-blake-snell-padres-daily
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]