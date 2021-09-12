Padres Daily: No offense, it’s amazing they are still in the playoff position

Good morning from Los Angeles,

Numerous non-glowing summaries of Padres’ performances have appeared in this newsletter and in other stories I’ve written over the past 2 months.

It’s all deserved.

But my party last night for the early edition of the paper was a bit wrong:

Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., again the All-Stars on the left side of the infield, did what they could to keep the Padres season from going down the drain.

It wasn’t inaccurate. But on closer inspection, I didn’t make any reference to the season that went down the drain in my stories for later editions. (The latest game story here.)

Because, amazingly, the Padres season hasn’t been flushed. At worst, it’s in a slow whirl. They also have the power to shut off the drain. Could be.

The Padres have the lowest OPS (.641) and have scored the fewest runs per game (3.5) in the major leagues in the past month. Their record in that period is 8-18, only better than the Washington Nationals (8-21) and Baltimore Orioles (8-23).

Still, the Padres go into the final of their series today against the Dodgers in a tie for the National Leagues second wildcard spot.

Technically, they are ahead of the Cincinnati Reds in the loss column.

Since facing the Padres for the first time in four months on August 22, the Reds are 6-11. The Padres are 9-11 at that time.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies have come closer by simply being .500 in the past 2 weeks. Both are 9-9 as of August 22.

The Cardinals and Reds play this weekend. The Padres will play in St. Louis this Friday through Sunday. That’s the only remaining head-to-head matchups between the four teams.

Unless the Padres start hitting again, yes, they had a prolific attack on a few stretches this season, sooner or later the standings won’t matter.

They scored multiple runs in multiple innings last night for the sixth time in their past 26 games. Heck, it was just the 15e time in that piece, they have even scored in more than one inning.

But all four points in the 5-4 loss to the Dodgers were driven in by Tatis (three) and Machado (one). Both went 3-for-4, while the rest of the team went 2-for-26 together. Tatis (1-for-2) and Machado (1-for-1) batted both teams with runners in scoring position while everyone else was a combined 0-for-10.

Jayce Tingler called the duo’s performance encouraging. It seems a little late to be encouraged.

But then somehow it’s not too late.

Not anymore

Blake Snell starts this afternoon against the Dodgers.

Snell considers themselves nocturnal by nature. But the daylight doesn’t matter to him today.

There was a time when it happened. When things weren’t going well early in the season, he let certain circumstances get into his head.

He pitched a plethora of afternoon games, which he never preferred. He threw up after a few days off, disrupting his routine. He threw many road races.

The list went on and on. Until he stopped.

You have to own what you are, he said recently. I kept saying it and people said it to me. I was like, damn it, that’s just an excuse. Everyone does the same (things) that you do. So why does it matter? It does not matter. I just got mad at myself. I was just one whatever you want to call it. It made me sick. I was like, stop making excuses. If you want to be good, stop making excuses.

Snell is on a seven-start roll. His 1.85 ERA since August 1 is the ninth lowest in the majors, and his .136 allowed batting average is the second lowest.

In that stretch, he is 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA and threw seven scoreless innings in his lone game of the day.

Through July, he had an 8.01 ERA in 11 road starts and a 9.21 ERA in seven daytime starts.

Go for 3K

Max Scherzer will start six strikeouts for the Dodgers shy of 3,000 for his career today. Only 18 pitchers have ever reached that milestone.

Scherzer has recorded at least six strikeouts in all but four of his 26 starts this season, including all three against the Padres. He struckout 10 batters in 7 2/3 innings in his last start against them, August 26 at Petco Park.

facts

Chris Paddack attributed his peculiar fluctuation in fastball speed to his three starts in a comeback from the injured list. Seven of his first 12 fastballs last night were 93 mph or slower. He threw a few more at 92-93 at the start of the third inning, and was at his standard 94-96 for the rest of the night. In his previous start, his speed dropped abruptly to 90-91 in his final turn. He generally starts at 95-97 and finishes around 93-94.

On the plate, Paddack signed the first walk of his career.

Machado extended his streak on base to 15 games, one less than his season high.

Mookie Bett’s three-run homer to Craig Stammen ended a nine-game (11 1/3-inning) scoreless streak for Stammen.

Correction: In the quality starts table in yesterday’s newsletter, I converted the number of starts for Paddack and Snell. Snell has made 26 starts. Paddack made his 22 last nightnd get started. Both are 5-2 in their quality starts.

At least there is

Whatever value AJ Preller’s trades brought in is up for debate and will be for a while, he deserves credit for incarcerating Tatis for 14 years.

Because if he hadn’t, the Dodgers might already be putting together a package with half of The Getty and a few streets in Manhattan Beach to have ready for when Tatis hits the free agent market.

Tatis hit his eighth homerun of the season against the Dodgers last night, including his sixth at Dodger Stadium. Both are the most ever by a Padres player in a single season. He is hitting .500 (13-for-26) at Dodger Stadium this season.