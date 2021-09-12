Knights stayed focused and played inspired football, preparation for Louisville begins





ORLANDO – UCF Football did its job on Saturday night, beating Bethune-Cookman with the final score of 63-14. More importantly, UCF achieved another goal – staying focused on orders and details – against an opponent who preferred to beat by 45 points. “‘For the Knights to consider the Bethune-Cookman game a success, the recipe will not be how many points are scored or how many tackles for loss occur. The biggest factor for this game will be mental toughness.'” That opening commentary in the preview article, Game Prediction: Bethune-Cookman at UCF, really came to fruition on Saturday night. In fact, the Knights played inspired football. Even when the attack or defense made mistakes, the energy remained high and assignments were carried out. Take wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe as an example. He started well and built on his momentum, catching eight passes for 110 yards in the evening and playing hard every time he stepped up the roster. That’s a great way to set the tone and set an example for your teammates. Staying focused from play-to-play when the opponent doesn’t have much of a chance of beating a football team was something that wasn’t common during Saturday’s college football. Notre Dame narrowly escaped Toledo, a solid team but no place close to the Fighting Irish’s talent. Miami needed a late field goal to beat Appalachian State 25-23. There is no doubt that the Hurricanes should have shown that they were the superior football team, but they didn’t. Then there’s the state of Florida, which lost to the state of Jacksonville. The defeat of Seminoles defines a lack of detail. With time for one more game, the state of Florida only had to allow a 59-yard touchdown. That is it. Instead, Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper threw a fantastic over-the-shoulder completion to wide receiver Damond Philyaw-Johnson before the catch and subsequent inspired run into the end zone by Philyah-Johnson. Here’s the Florida State radio broadcast play-call: That game defines why UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn consistently insists on attention to detail; that’s what many college football head coaches do. Teams that lose focus lose matches. Florida State cost itself a win and there is little doubt that the Seminoles must be better prepared mentally to move on. The same attention to detail was lost with the Irish and the Hurricanes, among others. As for UCF, the knights did their job one by one. An attack that had to be balanced with running and strides kept Bethune-Cookman off balance for much of the evening. The defense, meanwhile, gave up some first downs and two passing touchdowns from Wildcat’s quarterback’s great passes Shannon Patrick, but otherwise the defense held up and did what it had to do. The statistics from last night’s game turned out to be dazzling numbers. What do the Knights do for an encore? UCF’s next opponent will also be its first opponent on the road, Louisville. That makes the next match-up one of the biggest for the Knights of the entire 2021 football schedule. There is a formula for success against the Cardinals, and it starts right away. Assuming that the Knights pay attention to details every day before the game, including every practice, and also really delve into the Louisville offense, defense and special teams film, the Knights will be able to win their first. road race of 2021. Before we get into a full preview of the Louisville game, here’s an important statistic that will likely help determine the outcome of next Friday night’s game: Even during Louisville’s lopsided 43-24 loss to Ole Miss in week one, the Cardinals managed to lead football. Louisville amassed 155 rushing yards against the Rebels. On Saturday, the Cardinals recovered from the week one loss to thoroughly play out Eastern Kentucky. In the game, The Cardinals amassed 158 rushing yards to help with a 30-3 final result. UCF’s defense has proven to be strong against the run in the first two games, so something has to be done if the two teams clash. Defensive tackle Kalia Davis and the front seven of the Knights have dominated the run so far this season. Reinhold Matay, USA Today Sports Against Boise State, the UCF defense allowed only 20 rushing yards. Against Bethune-Cookman, the Knights prevented the Wildcats’ hasty attack and held up to 24 rushing yards. Strength against strength, UCF’s defense against Louisville’s hasty attack. Whichever team wins this line-of-scrimmage battle is likely to emerge victorious. For UCF insights, college football news and recruiting information, visit my Youtube Channel, podcast, and Instagram. Like and subscribe! 