Field hockey scores five goals in second half to beat LIU, 5-2





PROVIDENCE, RI The Providence College hockey team overcame a 2-0 deficit at halftime to defeat LIU 5-2 on Sunday, September 12 at Lennon Family Field in Providence, RI 1NSQUARTER:

LIU got on the board first when Sammy Bell took advantage of a turnover from Providence deep in his defensive zone.

Bell picked up the ball and carried it to the center of the circle to get a good look at the goal cage.

The Sharks had a 4-1 lead in shots and a 3-1 lead in penalty corners. 2NDQUARTER:

Bell scored her second goal of the game from a penalty corner at 28:56.

Bell and Felicia King made a good match in the circle to give LIU a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The Friars earned their second corner of the game with two seconds left on the clock, but Rose Michiels (North Brabrant, Netherlands) attempt was wide of the cage.

At halftime, LIU had a 6-3 lead in shots and a 4-3 lead in corners. 3RDQUARTER:

The Friars came out in the third quarter and scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead.

Senior Niamh Gowing (Dublin, Ireland) started the action with a deflection on the left side of the cage. Junior Lisa McNamara (Barre, Vt.) got the assist when she threw the ball to Gowing in a crowded circle at 33:36.

Less than two minutes later at 37:09, senior Olivia Ward (Havelock North, New Zealand) scored her first goal with a tip in a penalty corner. Gowing deserved the assist.

Ward’s goal ruined the game, 2-2.

McNamara got the go-ahead goal and she converted a penalty chance less than two minutes later (38:53). 4EQUARTER:

Gowing scored her second goal of the game and fourth consecutive for the Friars to put PC ahead 4-2 at 46:25. Nora Goddard-Despot (North Vancouver, British Columbia) and McNamara got assists when Gowing drove in a straight shot from a corner.

Providence continued to roll as Ward scored her second goal of the afternoon at 55:48 on a feed from Goddard-Despot. Ward secured the ball to the left side of the circle before knocking home a try back-handed.

Ward’s goal marked the final margin on the scoreboard (5-2). REMARKS:

The Friars scored a 13-9 lead in shots and a 7-6 lead in penalty corners before the game.

In the second half, Providence dominated the action with a 10-3 lead in shooting attempts (4-2 corners).

Providence improved to 4-0 at home at Lennon Family Field.

Michiels registered a defensive save for the second consecutive game.

Asia Porter got the win in goal with six saves.

Racel Vellis collected four saves for LIU.

Gowing’s game-high five points marked a single-game career high.

Ward equaled her career high in scoring with four points on two goals. WHAT’S NEXT:

The Friars are heading out for a few games this weekend. The team opens the BIG EAST Conference game against Villanova on Friday, September 17 at 5 PM. The game will be played at The Proving Ground in Conshohocken, Pa. Providence remains on the road to Monmouth on Sunday, September 19 at 11 a.m. Follow the brothers on Twitter and Instagram (@PCFieldHockey) – GO COWS! –

