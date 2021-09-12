Sports
Week 2 winners and losers
Who took the lead and who left something to be desired in the final weekend of Mountain West football?
Contact/Follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire
Some encouragements and some disappointments from the week that was.
Week 2 of the football action in Mountain West is officially behind us and many fans have plenty to feel good about since the conference went 8-3 overall. However, it was not equally fun and game everywhere, which is why we look back like this every Sunday.
Here are the Week 2 winners and losers of Mountain West football.
1. Air Force Defensive Coordinator John Rudzinski
If you beat a team so badly that they immediately fire a coach, that counts as a pretty big win in my book. Such is the case for the Falcons’ defense, which dominated the Navy midshipmen so hard from start to finish that Middies Offensive Coordinator Ivin Jasper reportedly got the axe as result. Navy put in 44 plays and earned 68 yards in total offense against the Air Force, allowing for five sacks and nine tackles for loss, a level of performance the Air Force has not assembled against an FBS opponent since at least 2000.
stop at the defense pic.twitter.com/Bp9iCqC4pc
— Air Force Soccer (@AF_Football) September 11, 2021
2. Utah State Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins
Just as we all expected two weeks into the season, the 5-foot-8 senior from Fort Myers, Florida is *checking notes* leading the Mountain West in receiving yards. Thompkins continued his hot start on Friday night against North Dakota with a groundbreaking 75-yard catch-and-run that gave the Aggies a lead he wouldn’t relinquish, finishing the day with eight catches and 172 yards on 11 goals against the Hawks fight.
There’s nothing like one-play touchdown drives
Deven Thompson (@GrandmasterDT) catches it and brings it 75 meters to the . The Aggies take their first lead of the game with the score.@UNDfootball 24@USUFootball 27
9:52 3Q#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/fTtDJSnYKR
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 11, 2021
3. San Diego State Tight End Daniel Bellinger
We already know a lot about Trey McBride and Cole Turner, who both scored a touchdown on Saturday night, but it was Bellinger who played as the best tight end in the Mountain West this week. Though he only had three goals in the Aztecs’ victory over Arizona, he caught all three for 112 yards and a touchdown, boosting his stock as an underrated athlete who can certainly do a little bit of everything at the position.
What a game for @bellinger_12! Now receiving over 100 yards to go along with this TD catch. #BeatArizona #Win22 pic.twitter.com/1G5C0xb1vC
— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) September 12, 2021
1. Hawaii quarterback Chevan Lamb
Cordeiro had a tough game against Oregon State on Saturday night, but it seems increasingly clear that it is not entirely his fault that he ended up here today. Even though the Beavers were only allocated three sacks, it looked like Cordeiro would have to flee and that defense almost every time he fell back to pass.used to be credited with nine quarterback rushes. That largely explains why Cordeiro, despite throwing 331 yards, finished with a less than 50% completion rate (23-of-48) and threw two interceptions.
Offensive coordinator Bo Graham needs to give his quarterback some quick protection.
.@kingnggalex said “Give me that” pic.twitter.com/5uzaXb0YBV
— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 12, 2021
2. The Colorado State Rams
The Rams defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday by nearly two full yards per game. They allowed zero sacks while collecting three for the defense. They also made mistakes, mistakes, mistakes on the way to another humiliating loss at home.
If it wasn’t the two missed field goals that brought them in, it might have been the undisciplined defensive play where two different players were sent off for aiming. Perhaps it was Thomas Pannunzio’s failed interception early in the second half or Todd Centeio’s poor decision that allowed Vanderbilt to equalize in the third quarter. Whatever you’re trying to pin the performance on, don’t be shocked if the Fort Collins faithful are already thinking of ways to cover Steve Addazio’s buyout when it drops after December 1.
3. UNLV’s front seven (except Jacoby Windmon)
Windmon, like Cordeiro, isn’t really here because of a direct error of his own. Like the Hawaii quarterback, UNLV’s burgeoning defensive star just desperately needs more help making the front seven.
Though he led the way with nine tackles and a half sack against Arizona State, the defense failed to hold out as the game progressed and Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels came off way too many times, producing a tight 14-10. fight turned into a comfortable 37-10 ASU victory. Given that UNLV, outside of Windmon, also struggled to reach Eric Barriere in the season-opening loss against Eastern Washington, this could be a problem
Sources
2/ https://mwwire.com/2021/09/12/mountain-west-football-week-2-winners-and-losers-3/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]