Elsa/Getty Images Emma Raducanu’s career is on the rise. At just 18 years old, she achieved a feat few could have predicted on Saturday, namely winning the US Open title. Representing the United Kingdom, Raducanu defeated 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez for the win with a final score of 6-4, 6-3, in a final that was already an anomaly as for the first time it was exclusively teens battling it out in the final in over 20 years. Raducanu’s performance at the US Open had made history even before she won: she competed as a qualifier and was the first qualifier in both men’s and women’s tennis to even reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament. CNN. Although Raducanu holds dual citizenship in Canada and the UK, her monumental victory is a major problem for Britain in particular; she is the first female British player in 44 years to win a Grand Slam event. The last was Virginia Wade, who won Wimbledon in 1977. Raducanu’s victory sparked praise from the queen, who killed the teenager in a . congratulated public letter called her win a “remarkable achievement” and praised her “hard work and dedication.” A career decades in the making Raducanu was born in Toronto, Canada but moved to London when she was 2 years old, according to her WTA Tour bio. She has been playing tennis since she was 5. Her father is Romanian and her mother is Chinese; they both work in finance, and she says they taught her to be disciplined, according to the… South China Morning Mail. “I think it definitely helped me, the mentality that they both bring,” Raducanu said in July. “They both come from very hard-working countries.” At the 2018 Wimbledon junior competition, she reached the girls’ quarter-finals, according to WTA tennis. She started her professional career in 2018 and had only just joined her first Grand Slam event in June with Wimbledon. She eventually had to pull out in the fourth round due to respiratory problems, yet by reaching the third round she became the youngest British woman to make it this far since 2002, according to BBC Sports. Before that, she had taken more than a year off due to the pandemic and to finish high school, according to another WTA Tennis after. A hefty list of achievements under her belt Raducanu’s fame was nothing short of astonishing: she entered the US Open as the 150th in the world, but… left it in 23rd place. She broke a trail of records: she is the youngest player to win a Grand Slam singles tournament since 2004, knocking Maria Sharapova off the throne, who won Wimbledon in 2004 at just 17 years old. She is also the first female player to take home a title in her second appearance at a Grand Slam, reports WTA Tennis. With her victory at the US Open (in which she managed to win every set), she has earned her place as a rising star of the tennis world, in addition to being $2.5 million richer. And she has also fulfilled a lifelong dream, she said, according to Reuters. “It’s an absolute dream,” she said. “I’ve always dreamed of winning a Grand Slam. You just say these things. You say, ‘I want to win a Grand Slam.’ But to have the faith, and actually execute it, to win a Grand Slam, I can’t believe it.”

