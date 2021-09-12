No. 8 Field Hockey Unbeaten Start Finished By No. 17 St. Joes





Next game: monmouth 17-9-2021 | 03:00 PHILADELPHIA Field Hockey No. 8 Rutgers fought his fourth-ranked opponent in the first five games of the season, winning St. Joe’s No. 17 in a 2-1 loss. The Scarlet Knights trailed 2-0 but fought back in the final quarter. Katie Larmour had the team’s only goal, but a late push came just short. St. Joe’s led 11-7 in shots, while RU had a 7-6 margin in corners (all in the second half). Gianna Glatz made three saves for the Scarlet Knights. Curry Burns and Milena Redlinshoefer provided assists on Larmour’s goal. The game remained scoreless until late in the second quarter. St. Joe’s took advantage of a penalty corner to score the first goal of the game when a shot from the top of the circle reached the back of the net. At halftime, the Hawks were leading 1-0. In the third quarter, RU tried to increase the pressure on the Hawks by earning three corners. However, the Scarlet Knights couldn’t find the back of the net. SJU responded with another goal in the last minute of the third quarter. The ball was played up front, where the Hawks attacker lifted the ball into the air and then hit the back of the net. That made it 2-0 going into the fourth quarter, but RU answered back. The Scarlet Knights would take advantage of a penalty corner. Milena Redlingshoefer entered the ball, where Curry Burns stopped it at the top. stepped on Katie Larmour , who hit the ball home for her first goal of the season and cut the deficit in half. The team kept pushing until late, earning several corners in the final minutes. RU got one last chance with 12 seconds left, but a corner shot went just high and the clock went up on the comeback attempt. Rutgers will be back in action next weekend for a few games. The Scarlet Knights have an in-state foe on Friday, welcoming No. 22 Monmouth for a 3pm matchup. On Sunday, RU travels to No. 19 Delaware.

