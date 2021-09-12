Sports
Two Northerners Lead the Way at the Top Level of Canadian Table Tennis – Yukon News
A lot has happened with table tennis on a national level in recent years. There was a $500,000 deficit, the entire board of directors resigned, seven staff members were let go and a global pandemic.
Fortunately for the north, the table tennis community has been busy and has been playing “great” table tennis.
Nationally, two Northern coaches, Thorsten Gohl in the Northwest Territories and Kevin Murphy in the Yukon, have been very involved at the national level.
Murphy became chairman of the council of members, while Gohl was elected to the board of directors.
Having the two Northern votes at the national level has contributed to positive change both at the national and grassroots level of the sport.
Gohl said it’s “really cool” that two northern voices are at the highest level. With two Northerners sitting in positions nationally, Gohl believes this will help the sport grow in the Yukon and NWT
“We haven’t seen many NWT or Yukon players nationally in recent years and I think if we get more involved nationally, we can get more kids and youth into national championships,” said Gohl.
“We can connect them with other provinces and territories and I think it opened up a lot of possibilities. It shows that you can go south and play in training camps or compete in national championships or try for the national team. ”
Gohl wears many hats in his position on the board, including coaching development. After living in the north for six years, Gohl said he can bring a northern perspective to influence positive change.
Among those changes were two pilot projects to change current coaching programs from in-person to a blended learning experience.
A virtual introduction to the competition course was held over a weekend with the facilitation from Ottawa with co-facilitation from Gohl and Murphy in the two territories.
“I don’t think that would have happened without Kevin’s and myself’s involvement at the national level, because we’re flexible,” Gohl said.
That flexibility comes from being in the North and needing to provide the athletes with enriching experiences in the sport that are more accessible to players in the South.
This creativity led to a national tournament during the pandemic with five teams consisting of 13 players from each province or territory competing against each other in the region.
“It’s trying to think outside the box with the big country we have here in Canada,” Gohl said.
Gohl has big dreams about what is possible for table tennis in the north. In the coming years, he has set his sights on bringing national and international tournaments to the territories.
The Council of Members, which Murphy chairs, includes all jurisdictions with a table tennis organization – all provinces and territories in Canada.
Murphy has been in the table tennis world for years and said it’s good to have northern voices at the highest level of the sport.
“It’s always been a struggle to get the recognition that you’re an equal participant,” Murphy said. “Of course the territories didn’t have the numbers that some provinces have in terms of activity.”
Having two Northerners in high positions, Murphy said, will help table tennis grow from the grassroots — even after it has been knocked back because of COVID-19.
“It was a challenge,” Murphy said. “But I’m glad we can do what we love again. I hope it pays off. I am optimistic, but there is work to be done.”
During the pandemic, Murphy said coaches across the country had to be creative to keep kids engaged. In the Yukon, he said the work is to re-engage children.
“We need to reactivate and expand the base we had before and get some more people back into the sport,” Murphy said.
With two Northerners in charge at the national level, grassroots growth could happen faster than you’d expect.
Contact John Tonin at [email protected]
