Lewis Hamilton says halo saved his life, surprised Max Verstappen didn’t check on him

MONZA, Italy — Lewis Hamilton says the halo cockpit protection device on his Mercedes saved his life after title rival Max Verstappen’s car ended up on him at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

The two drivers collided while racing for position in Monza’s tight first chicane, with Verstappen’s car launching over the inner curb and landing on top of Hamilton’s.

Verstappen’s right rear tire hit the top of Hamilton’s helmet, but was deflected by the halo – a titanium hoop designed to protect the driver’s head – and toward the front of his car.

Speaking to the media three hours after the accident, Hamilton said his neck hurt “a little bit” and it got worse “as the adrenaline wears off”.

Max Verstappen was given a three-place grid penalty for the next event after a collision with Lewis Hamilton. Peter Van Egmond/Getty Images

“Honestly, I feel very, very happy today,” he added. “Thank god for the halo. That saved me in the end. And saved my neck. I think it was a big hit at the time, but all I could think about was getting back to work.

“The rear wheel landed on the halo and I think the inside of the most curvaceous part of the tire landed on my head. I think I’ll be traveling in the next few days but I’ll probably have to see a specialist to be sure I’m good for the next race because it’s getting tighter. But I’ll live.”

He added that the collision was a reminder of the dangers of motorsport.

“Well, it’s a big shock,” he said. “I’ve been racing for a long time and we take risks there all the time, so I think it’s when you go through something like that that you get that real shock and you look at life and realize how vulnerable we are.”

In the aftermath of the accident, Verstappen ran away from the wreckage when Hamilton tried to drive his car out from under Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Hamilton said he was surprised his rival didn’t come to see if he was okay.

Max Verstappen walked away from the accident site without checking Lewis Hamilton. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

“It all happened incredibly quickly and because I was in the car at the time, all I could think about was getting going and how many positions I would lose,” he said. “I was just in race mode, so it was like, ‘How can I get going again?’ I sat there in a bit of pain but thought come on let’s go but unfortunately the car wouldn’t move.

“I saw Max get out and just walk by and I thought that was a bit surprising because ultimately when we have incidents we first want to make sure that the guy we collide or bump into is okay. But the good thing is that I was able to get out. It was a long walk back and we live to fight another day.”

When asked why he didn’t check Hamilton, Verstappen said: “Lewis was fine, he was still trying to back up.

“I was already out of the car. If you’re not okay, you don’t.”

The race stewards found Verstappen “predominantly responsible” for the accident and gave the Red Bull driver a three-place grid penalty at the next event.