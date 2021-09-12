Sports
Lewis Hamilton says halo saved his life, surprised Max Verstappen didn’t check on him
MONZA, Italy — Lewis Hamilton says the halo cockpit protection device on his Mercedes saved his life after title rival Max Verstappen’s car ended up on him at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.
The two drivers collided while racing for position in Monza’s tight first chicane, with Verstappen’s car launching over the inner curb and landing on top of Hamilton’s.
Verstappen’s right rear tire hit the top of Hamilton’s helmet, but was deflected by the halo – a titanium hoop designed to protect the driver’s head – and toward the front of his car.
Speaking to the media three hours after the accident, Hamilton said his neck hurt “a little bit” and it got worse “as the adrenaline wears off”.
“Honestly, I feel very, very happy today,” he added. “Thank god for the halo. That saved me in the end. And saved my neck. I think it was a big hit at the time, but all I could think about was getting back to work.
“The rear wheel landed on the halo and I think the inside of the most curvaceous part of the tire landed on my head. I think I’ll be traveling in the next few days but I’ll probably have to see a specialist to be sure I’m good for the next race because it’s getting tighter. But I’ll live.”
He added that the collision was a reminder of the dangers of motorsport.
“Well, it’s a big shock,” he said. “I’ve been racing for a long time and we take risks there all the time, so I think it’s when you go through something like that that you get that real shock and you look at life and realize how vulnerable we are.”
In the aftermath of the accident, Verstappen ran away from the wreckage when Hamilton tried to drive his car out from under Verstappen’s Red Bull.
Hamilton said he was surprised his rival didn’t come to see if he was okay.
“It all happened incredibly quickly and because I was in the car at the time, all I could think about was getting going and how many positions I would lose,” he said. “I was just in race mode, so it was like, ‘How can I get going again?’ I sat there in a bit of pain but thought come on let’s go but unfortunately the car wouldn’t move.
“I saw Max get out and just walk by and I thought that was a bit surprising because ultimately when we have incidents we first want to make sure that the guy we collide or bump into is okay. But the good thing is that I was able to get out. It was a long walk back and we live to fight another day.”
When asked why he didn’t check Hamilton, Verstappen said: “Lewis was fine, he was still trying to back up.
“I was already out of the car. If you’re not okay, you don’t.”
The race stewards found Verstappen “predominantly responsible” for the accident and gave the Red Bull driver a three-place grid penalty at the next event.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/f1/story/_/id/32196837/lewis-hamilton-says-halo-saved-life-surprised-max-verstappen-check-him
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]