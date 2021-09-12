Sports
NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football Idles Watch
Who should you start? Who should you sit with? To help you set up your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who isn’t in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here when NFL teams release their official inactive lists, usually about 90 minutes before the kick-off. All rankings mentioned in this column are from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Week 1 is usually the healthiest of all weeks, there are no matches played this season that count. As such, the list of inactives is not nearly as robust as it will be in future editions of this article. But if everyone is healthy, there could be some surprising team decisions about who won’t get dressed today. Stay tuned!
4pm ET games
insult
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Knee — Inactive
Impact: Limited in training all week and always thought he would only play when he felt like it. Apparently he doesn’t.
Chase McLaughlin, K, CLE: hamstring — Active
Impact: Chris Naggar was called up as insurance but is inactive. It’s best to look elsewhere for your week 1 fantasy kicker.
Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Foot — Inactive
Impact: With William Fuller V serving the last game of his suspension, rookie Jaylen Waddle has a chance to surprise.
Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: COVID-19 — FROM
Impact: Mike Gesicki and Cethan Carter take over Miami’s TE duties.
Malcolm Perry, WR, NE: Foot — OFF/IR
Impact: N’Keal Harry is also on IR so the WR picks are slim outside of Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers.
Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: only — Active
Impact: Upgraded late in the week. If he can’t play a full 60 minutes, Gunner Olszewski becomes an option.
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Knee — Active
Impact: He is medically cleared to play but will still have some sort of limit to his snap count as a precaution.
Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf — FROM
Impact: Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith get more looks.
Defense
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Illness — Active
Ronnie Harrison Jr., S, CLE: only — Active
Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Only — Inactive
Za’Darius Smith, LB, GB: Back — Active
Frank Clark, DE, KC: Hamstring — Inactive
Derrick Nnadi, DT, KC: Hip — Active
Tyrann Mathieu, S, KC: COVID-19 — Inactive
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Only — Active
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Knee — Active
Adoree ‘Jackson, CB, NYGO’: Only — Active
Sunday night game
Darnell Mooney, WR, CHIA: Back — questionable
Impact: Full practice on Friday indicates Mooney is active for Sunday night’s game.
Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Knee — FROM
Robert Quinn, LB, CHIA: Back — questionable
Khalil Mack, LB, CHIA: Lies — questionable
Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Back — questionable
Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Wrist — questionable
1pm ET games
insult
Wayne Gallman, RB, ATL: Inactive — Team decision
Impact: It looks like Atlanta is confident in Cordarrelle Patterson’s ability to provide a change of pace for Mike Davis.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Foot — Active
Impact: Gabriel Davis is the man to lean on if you think Sanders could trip during this week’s game.
Zack Moss, RB, BUF: Team decision — Inactive
Impact: Devin Singletary should have a great day with this unexpected development.
Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Team decision — FROM
Impact: Tyrod Taylor will lead the Texans, who would rather trade Watson than play him.
Ka’imi Fairbairn, I LOVE: Leg — OFF/IR
Impact: Joey Slye will take spades as Fairbairn is out for at least three weeks.
Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC: Hamstring — Active
Impact: Practice on Friday and RB1 for the Chargers on Sunday.
La’Mical Perine, RB, NYJ: Foot — Inactive
Impact: Tevin Coleman is expected to be the lead option in a very busy backfield.
Keelan Cole, WR, NYJ: Knee — Inactive
Impact: Denzel Mims could play a more important role for an already depleted Jets WR unit.
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: COVID-19 — FROM
Impact: Elijah Moore has a chance to make some waves from Week 1 while the regular starter is unable to adapt.
Jalen Hurd, WR, SF: Knee — OFF/IR
Impact: Hurd is out until at least week 4. Mohamed Sanu Sr. and Trent Sherfield are gaining in value.
Trey Sermon, RB, SF: Team decision — Inactive
Impact: Raheem Mostert does not have to deal the ball today.
Josh Reynolds, WR, TEN: Foot — Inactive
Impact: Can Nick Westbrook-Ikhine make some waves? Cameron Batson is also inactive.
Sam Ficken, K, TEN: Lies — OFF/IR
Impact: Michael Badgley has been promoted from the practice squad.
Defense
Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: Calf — FROM
Bring Waynes, CB, CIN: Hamstring — FROM
Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Shoulder — Active
Nick Williams, DT, DET: Elbow — Active
Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, HOU: Thigh — Inactive
Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf — FROM
Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Knee — FROM
Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee — FROM
Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee — Inactive
