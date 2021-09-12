NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football Idles Watch

Who should you start? Who should you sit with? To help you set up your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who isn’t in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here when NFL teams release their official inactive lists, usually about 90 minutes before the kick-off. All rankings mentioned in this column are from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Week 1 is usually the healthiest of all weeks, there are no matches played this season that count. As such, the list of inactives is not nearly as robust as it will be in future editions of this article. But if everyone is healthy, there could be some surprising team decisions about who won’t get dressed today. Stay tuned!

Please refresh regularly for the latest information.

4pm ET games

insult

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Knee — Inactive

Impact: Limited in training all week and always thought he would only play when he felt like it. Apparently he doesn’t.

Chase McLaughlin, K, CLE: hamstring — Active

Impact: Chris Naggar was called up as insurance but is inactive. It’s best to look elsewhere for your week 1 fantasy kicker.

Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Foot — Inactive

Impact: With William Fuller V serving the last game of his suspension, rookie Jaylen Waddle has a chance to surprise.

Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: COVID-19 — FROM

Impact: Mike Gesicki and Cethan Carter take over Miami’s TE duties.

Malcolm Perry, WR, NE: Foot — OFF/IR

Impact: N’Keal Harry is also on IR so the WR picks are slim outside of Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers.

Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: only — Active

Impact: Upgraded late in the week. If he can’t play a full 60 minutes, Gunner Olszewski becomes an option.

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Knee — Active

Impact: He is medically cleared to play but will still have some sort of limit to his snap count as a precaution.

Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf — FROM

Impact: Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith get more looks.

Defense

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Illness — Active

Ronnie Harrison Jr., S, CLE: only — Active

Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Only — Inactive

Za’Darius Smith, LB, GB: Back — Active

Frank Clark, DE, KC: Hamstring — Inactive

Derrick Nnadi, DT, KC: Hip — Active

Tyrann Mathieu, S, KC: COVID-19 — Inactive

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Only — Active

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Knee — Active

Adoree ‘Jackson, CB, NYGO’: Only — Active

Sunday night game

Darnell Mooney, WR, CHIA: Back — questionable

Impact: Full practice on Friday indicates Mooney is active for Sunday night’s game.

Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Knee — FROM

Robert Quinn, LB, CHIA: Back — questionable

Khalil Mack, LB, CHIA: Lies — questionable

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Back — questionable

Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Wrist — questionable

1pm ET games

insult



Wayne Gallman, RB, ATL: Inactive — Team decision

Impact: It looks like Atlanta is confident in Cordarrelle Patterson’s ability to provide a change of pace for Mike Davis.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Foot — Active

Impact: Gabriel Davis is the man to lean on if you think Sanders could trip during this week’s game.

Zack Moss, RB, BUF: Team decision — Inactive

Impact: Devin Singletary should have a great day with this unexpected development.

Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Team decision — FROM

Impact: Tyrod Taylor will lead the Texans, who would rather trade Watson than play him.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, I LOVE: Leg — OFF/IR

Impact: Joey Slye will take spades as Fairbairn is out for at least three weeks.

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC: Hamstring — Active

Impact: Practice on Friday and RB1 for the Chargers on Sunday.

La’Mical Perine, RB, NYJ: Foot — Inactive

Impact: Tevin Coleman is expected to be the lead option in a very busy backfield.

Keelan Cole, WR, NYJ: Knee — Inactive

Impact: Denzel Mims could play a more important role for an already depleted Jets WR unit.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: COVID-19 — FROM

Impact: Elijah Moore has a chance to make some waves from Week 1 while the regular starter is unable to adapt.

Jalen Hurd, WR, SF: Knee — OFF/IR

Impact: Hurd is out until at least week 4. Mohamed Sanu Sr. and Trent Sherfield are gaining in value.

Trey Sermon, RB, SF: Team decision — Inactive

Impact: Raheem Mostert does not have to deal the ball today.

Josh Reynolds, WR, TEN: Foot — Inactive

Impact: Can Nick Westbrook-Ikhine make some waves? Cameron Batson is also inactive.

Sam Ficken, K, TEN: Lies — OFF/IR

Impact: Michael Badgley has been promoted from the practice squad.

Defense

Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: Calf — FROM

Bring Waynes, CB, CIN: Hamstring — FROM

Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Shoulder — Active

Nick Williams, DT, DET: Elbow — Active

Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, HOU: Thigh — Inactive

Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf — FROM

Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Knee — FROM

Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee — FROM

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee — Inactive