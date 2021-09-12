Women’s tennis wins three flights at Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational





ANAPOLIS, Md. The Navy women’s tennis team kicked off the fall of 2021 by winning three flights at the Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational this weekend at the Brigade Sports Complex. This year’s Moore Invitational was a three-day event September 10-12 with a field of eight teams from Binghamton, Bucknell, Fairleigh Dickinson, Lehigh, Mary Washington, Monmouth and St. Bonaventure joining the midshipmen. “After the fall competition portion was canceled last year, it felt good to get out and compete again,” said head coach Keith Puryear . “We had eight players competing for the first time this fall, which caused some nerves at the beginning, but we kept our balance to fight through it on the first day. “While I have to congratulate our flight winners, I feel like we all did a great job this weekend. Whether we won or lost, it’s important that we use this event as feedback for our continued improvement.” Junior Jillian Taggart (Fair Oaks, California) led the way for Navy, setting a perfect 4-0 singles record in the league’s A flight. Taggart defeated Anastasia Gubanova of St. Bonaventure (6-4, 6-2), Claire Coleman of Mary Washington (6-0, 6-1), Daniela Bellini of Bucknell (6-4, 4-6, 10-9) and her teammate Emily Tannenbaum (Fr., Commack, NY) in the A-Fly Championship (5-7, 6-3, 10-5) to secure her first flight win of the fall 2021 season. In her first collegiate action, Sylvia Eklund (Fr., Bellevue, Wash.) also went 4-0 in singles and competed in the D flight. Eklund defeated Mary Washington’s Emily Beckner (6-0, 6-2) before beating Bucknell’s Kate Novak (6-0, 6-2) and Fairleigh Dickinson’s Amina Lasheen (6-7, 6-3, 10-5 ). Eklund took the victory of the D-flight na Casey Accola (Jr., Winter Gardner, Fla.) was forced to retire prior to the championship game between the two teammates. The final victory of the invitation to the Mids came in the B-flight of doubles competition with the pairing of Samantha Johns (So., Simpsonville, SC) and Kacey Moore (Sr., Wellington, Fla.) take the win. Johns and Moore began their B-flight attack by beating St. Bonaventure’s Alexandra Jansson and Paula Velilla (8-3) before beating Lehigh’s Ella Imof and Junmoke James in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals of the flight, the pair defeated Mary Washington’s Amanda Hagino and Claire Coleman (8-2) to secure a spot in the championship game. The Midshipmen clutch secured a double B flight win by beating Fairleigh Dickinson’s Namie Isago and Marta Bettinelli (8-5). Rounding out the top performers in the singles competition for Navy over the weekend was the trio of team captain Accola Meghana Komarraju (Sr., Vienna, Va.) and Parvathi Shanker (Fr., Napa, California), all of whom took two wins over the three days of competition. Accola, playing in singles D flight, advanced to the semifinals after Monmouth’s Madison Mills was forced to retire. In the semifinals, Accola defeated Bucknell’s Caroline Marcus (6-3, 4-6, 10-7) in what would be her final game of the tournament. Komarraju earned a berth in the semi-final round of Flight B in singles after taking victories over Binghamton’s Caterina Casadei (1-0, retired) and Bucknell’s Tyne Miller (6-4, 6-2) before finally falling to Johns in the semifinal round (1-6, 7-6, 5-10). Shanker made her collegiate debut and advanced to the championship round of the singles C flight consolation bracket after taking victories over Fairleigh Dickinson’s Bettinelli and Binghamton’s Kyra Bergmann (7-6, 6-2) before finally falling in the consolation final to Monmouth’s Zoe Klapman (3-6, 4-6). NEXT ONE Navy will have a quick turnaround as it will travel next week to participate in some fall invites. The midshipmen will compete in the Elon Invitational in Elon NC (September 17-19), alongside selected members of the team competing in the Milwaukee Tennis Classic in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (September 18-20).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://navysports.com/news/2021/9/12/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-wraps-up-competition-at-bill-sandra-moore-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos