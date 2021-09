Foreclosure: The Hindu Editorial on Test cricket, IPL and BCCI

BCCI and some senior players seem to prioritize the lucrative IPL over Test cricket



Indian Crickets England’s summer that began with a landing at Heathrow in London on June 3, brought compelling dishes to the table before hastily closed in a pandemic-induced cloud of doubt and controversy. At the start of this long tour, India lost the World Test Championship final to New Zealand in Southampton, but then made up for it against England. Virat Kohlis’ men led 2-1 after four tests with Manchesters Old Trafford, all set to host the climactic fifth test on 10 September before the long shadow of COVID-19 caused a no-show. It all started with Indian coach Ravi Shastri, named patient zero in the emerging cluster, who tested positive during the fourth test at the Oval in London. Later bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar tested positive and while the trio were quarantined, the rest of the squad traveled to Manchester when second physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar also tested positive. A team that had been on the road for three months had had enough and the older players, especially with their families around, were worried. The danger that an infection would threaten their participation in the lucrative IPL must also have weighed on their minds. The match was canceled and questions arose about how the bio-bubble was broken. Shastris’ book launch before the Oval Test, failing to adhere to health protocols, was seen as a tipping point and critically scrutinized. In an era leaning towards digital events, Shastri should have bide his time. If the Indian coach is part of the coronavirus matrix, other factors also came into play, as England had opened up from July 19. After temporarily losing its talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes to mental fatigue, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) preferred a bubble with relative freedom. Jarvo’s continued forays into the playing arena during the previous Tests were an avoidable offense. A series that could have ended at its own pace is now looking for closure. India leads 2-1, but the verdict of the series is in limbo. India’s Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has offered to schedule a solitary test at a later date, while the ECB has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to rule on the fate of the canceled match. The players have jumped into a new bubble in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the September 19 IPL. Lost in this mist of no-play and hectic travel is the remarkable performance Kohlis men put in throughout the series despite a loss in Leeds. Five decades ago, India registered its first Test series win at the Old Blighty. Back to the present, India is trying to figure out if it’s just running an unfinished series or won or signed.

