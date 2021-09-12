



Full results (PDF) CANTON, NY The Ithaca College men’s tennis team was back on the court on Sunday for the final day of action of the 2021 St. Lawrence Fall Invitational. It was a solid day for IC with highlights including semi-finals and final performances in singles draw back competition, along with a final. occur in the “A” doubles draw back flight. The duo of Minos Stavrakas and Deon Kraft advanced to the final after beating Union College’s Ioannis Binopoulos and Ben Jacobs with an 8-5 score. They were caught off guard by Aidan O’Brien and Nick Weitzman, who were also from Union College. Artem Khaybullin and Nicolas Luis teamed up and had a semi-final, but they were beaten 8-4 to finish their day. The most anticipated matches of the day took place in the “C” Singles back draw where Tyler Del Zoppo made a run-up to the final where he was narrowly beaten 8-7 (7-1) by Christian Berko of RIT. Del Zoppo had an epic back and forth during his semifinal, where he defeated Thomas McGuire 8-7 (7-2). In the “A” Singles retreat flight, Minos Stavrakas defeated Nathan Turtledove in the quarterfinals 8-6 before being defeated in the semifinals by Pasquale Procaccino of the University of Rochester 8-2. In “B” Flight Singles Eric Dubilirer made a run to the quarter-finals, but was turned upside down by Thomas Shung (8-3) of Hobart College. Ithaca returns to action for the first day of competition of the ITA Northeast Regional Championship on Friday, October 1. The competition takes place in Geneva, New York and starts at 9:00 AM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.ithaca.edu/news/2021/9/12/mens-tennis-ic-mens-tennis-wrap-up-competition-in-slu-fall-classic.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos