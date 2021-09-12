Field hockey beats ball state in home opener





EAST LANSING, Michigan – The Michigan State hockey team scored its first goal in the third minute and never looked back. The non-conference win kept the Spartans undefeated and improved their record to 5-0, continuing the program’s best start since 2010. For the Cardinals, the loss took them to 2-5 on the season. “The team was looking forward to our first home game and I thought we started the game well, with a lot of energy and we scored early,” said the head coach. Helen Knull . “I was pleased to see so many players contributing today, not only in our goals, but also in the build-up. This week we will shift our focus to conference play and look forward to another chance to play at home .” MSU’s seven goals are the most in a game since the 2019 season opener, when the Spartans knocked out St. Francis (Pa.), 7-0, in Kent, Ohio. Plus, it’s the most in an MSU home game since September. 9,2016, when Green and White defeated Columbia 7-2. Senior Captain Cara Bonshak got the MSU attack in the third minute when she got a feed from freshmen? Ellie Rutherford , beating the Ball State goalkeeper for her second goal of the season. Ball State would hold the Spartans at bay for 10 minutes until Rutherford scored her second goal of the season in the 14th minute, firing a shot from the left side of the cage on a pass from junior Hannah Jarvie . Michigan State would increase lead in 18th minute as college graduate Maddie Babineau set up junior Nienke Bloemsaat up front for Bloemsaat’s second goal of the campaign. Babineau collected her own score in the 21st minute when a scramble for Ball State led to Rutherford tapping a pass back to Babineau, who uncorked a shot for her second goal in the Green & White. Agostina Giudice ruined the shutout bid in the 29th minute when the Ball State freshman scored from a penalty corner by Libby Kraus. In the 40th minute, junior Merel Hanssen continued her hot streak from last weekend, outdoing the Cardinal defenders on the right, beating the Ball State goalkeeper on an unassisted goal. sophomore Kim Smith came in the 51st minute, with a pass from senior Isa van derWeijtotaal her first collegiate goal. Fittingly, Bonshak also closed the score for MSU by firing a shot from the top of the circle in the 52nd minute to seal the 7-1 win. Senior Monique Jardell got the win in the net, a save in 45 minutes of work, while colleague senior Jade Arundell played the last 15 minutes and recorded one save. On the other hand, Hannah Johnston made seven saves in the loss. The six goalscorers on Sunday are the most for the Spartans in a game since an 8-0 win over the same Ball State program on October 13, 2013, a shutout in which seven different players scored. Michigan State remains in East Lansing next weekend and opens Big Ten playon against Ohio State at 4 p.m. Friday. The Spartans then host Central Michigan on Sunday in a non-conference slope.

