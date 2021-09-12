Connect with us

Sports

10 games like Wii Sports

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


Wii Sports has set a new standard for family sports games and motion-controlled video games. Multiple games tried to capture the magic of Wii Sports, and while some of them didn’t work very well, many of them are still great games to this day.

RELATED: The Rarest Wii Games and How Much They’re Worth

If you want a fun sports game that you can play alone or with others, there are many options to choose from. Here are some of the best video games that will somehow remind you of Wii Sports.


10
Ring Fit Adventure

ring_fit_adventure_logo

Like Wii Sports, Ring Fit Adventure is an exercise video game released for the Nintendo Switch. You can complete many different challenges in Ring Fit Adventure and you will even fight enemies with your exercises.

This unique gameplay model makes Ring Fit Adventure stand out in the best possible way along with the practice ring you use in the game. If you want to play a motion game developed for a Nintendo console of the current gaming generation, Ring Fit Adventure will make your Wii Sports itchy.

9
Credo: Rise To Glory

creed_rise_to_glory_two_fighters_in_a_match

With the popularity of motion control and virtual reality games growing, it is no surprise that many motion control fighting games have been created. Creed: Rise To Glory is one of the most realistic boxing games ever released as it uses not only motion controls for combat but also virtual reality headsets for a thrilling practice.

RELATED: Nintendo: The GameCube Games You Didn’t Know Remade on Wii

The best thing about Creed: Rise To Glory is that it’s not exclusive to a specific VR headset; instead, it’s available on every major virtual reality platform, including PSVR, PCVR, and the Oculus Quest.

8
Carnival Games

carnival_games_video_game_logo

Carnival Games is a party game that will always be fun, which is why it has been released for many different platforms over the past ten years. One of the original platforms it was released on was the Nintendo Wii; however, it was released more recently for VR headsets.

As you might expect, Carnival Games comes equipped with plenty of mini-games for you to experience that will make you feel like you’re actually at a fairground, such as a ring toss. There are also a few sequels for Carnival Games, so a version of this game is available on most platforms, especially those with motion controllers like the Nintendo Wii.

7
Wii Sports Resort

wii_sports_resort_video_game_logo

If you enjoyed the original Wii Sports, then you are in for an even better motion adventure with Wii Sports Resort. This game is fantastic and introduces a plethora of new sports to the franchise including basketball, archery, frisbee and many more.

RELATED: The Wii Games That Would Make Great VR Ports

If you want to continue your Wii Sports adventure, you should play Wii Sports Resort as it is an even better version of the original experience.

6
Mario & Sonic at the Olympics

mario_and_sonic_olympic_games_logo

Many versions of Mario & Sonic have been released at the Olympics over the past few decades. However, they all give you the same Nintendo charm as in Wii Sports.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympics is a collection of smaller sports games put into one big package, including events such as archery, table tennis, and fencing, among a host of other sports. Most Nintendo consoles launched since the Wii include at least one of these games, so you can play this fantastic sports game regardless of your console of choice.

5
Kinect Sports

kinect_sports_race_track_with_characters

The Wii has a large selection of sports games with motion control capabilities. However, the Xbox Kinect is also a great platform for motion control games, and with that, your body is the controller.

RELATED: The Longest Games on Wii and How Long It Takes to Beat Them

Because you use your hands instead of a controller, many unique features and sports are included in Kinect Sports, including Bowling, Long Jump, and Boxing. Kinect Sports also has a sequel, Kinect Sports: Season 2, with new content not available in the first game. Kinect Sports is available on Xbox 360 with a Kinect camera.

4
Echo VR

echo_vr_video_game_logo

A more modern and unique addition to this group of games, Echo VR is the most immersive Frisbee game ever released. Free on Oculus platforms, this virtual reality title puts you in a zero-gravity space where you have to float around while trying to score a disc into the opposing team’s goal.

Echo VR is not only a great sports game with immersive motion controls, but it is also one of the most enjoyable gravity simulators for virtual reality.

3
Sports champions

sports_champions_video_game_logo

Sports Champions is the PlayStation Move version of Wii Sports, as it adds many unique sports and bundles them for use with the PlayStation Move camera and motion controllers.

Some of the most popular sports available in Sports Champions are Disk Golf, Table Tennis and Gladiator Dueling which is a very unique addition. If you still have a PlayStation Move, you should consider playing Sports Champions; You won’t find such a unique sports selection in many other games on the PS3.

2
Just Dance 2021

just_dance_2021_video_game_logo

Just Dance is a long-running franchise with a lot of fans behind it, and it’s even better in its most recent title. You have to dance to the extensive catalog of songs, which is perfect for practice.

If you want to play a dance game, there aren’t many better options than Just Dance 2021, especially since it’s available on Xbox platforms, PlayStation platforms, and the Nintendo Switch.

1
Beat Saber

beat_saber_logo_and_gameplay

Hold on to your lightsaber as you are about to hear about what may be the most unique rhythm game ever released. Beat Saber is a VR video game in which you have to use lightsabers to destroy the incoming blocks that match the music in the background.

Virtual reality allows developers to use motion controls so that you can experience a lot of mechanics that are not possible in regular video games. While Beat Saber isn’t like Wii Sports in every way, they’re both innovative video games that are perfect for sports. There are many modern song packs available in Beat Saber, so there is something for everyone. Beat Saber has expanded to most VR headsets, including PSVR, PCVR and the Oculus Quest.

UP NEXT: The Best Wii U Games Ever According to Metacritic


Angaboda
God Of War: Ragnarok Narrative Director Responds To Complaints About Angrbodas Race

God of War: Ranarok’s narrative director shuts down the naysayers.

Read next


About the author

Michael Caruso
(544 articles published)

Michael is a writer, game player and VR enthusiast. He has been a hobby writer all his life and is now a content writer for TheGamer and other gaming websites among others. He is passionate about writing content that will entertain and share knowledge about his favorite games. Michael, an aspiring writer, is just trying to share his passion for video games with the world.

More from Michael Caruso

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thegamer.com/games-wii-sports-similar-games-recommended-kinect-sports-ring-fit-adventure/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: