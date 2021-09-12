10 games like Wii Sports

Wii Sports has set a new standard for family sports games and motion-controlled video games. Multiple games tried to capture the magic of Wii Sports, and while some of them didn’t work very well, many of them are still great games to this day.

If you want a fun sports game that you can play alone or with others, there are many options to choose from. Here are some of the best video games that will somehow remind you of Wii Sports.





10

Ring Fit Adventure

Like Wii Sports, Ring Fit Adventure is an exercise video game released for the Nintendo Switch. You can complete many different challenges in Ring Fit Adventure and you will even fight enemies with your exercises.

This unique gameplay model makes Ring Fit Adventure stand out in the best possible way along with the practice ring you use in the game. If you want to play a motion game developed for a Nintendo console of the current gaming generation, Ring Fit Adventure will make your Wii Sports itchy.

9

Credo: Rise To Glory

With the popularity of motion control and virtual reality games growing, it is no surprise that many motion control fighting games have been created. Creed: Rise To Glory is one of the most realistic boxing games ever released as it uses not only motion controls for combat but also virtual reality headsets for a thrilling practice.

The best thing about Creed: Rise To Glory is that it’s not exclusive to a specific VR headset; instead, it’s available on every major virtual reality platform, including PSVR, PCVR, and the Oculus Quest.

8

Carnival Games

Carnival Games is a party game that will always be fun, which is why it has been released for many different platforms over the past ten years. One of the original platforms it was released on was the Nintendo Wii; however, it was released more recently for VR headsets.

As you might expect, Carnival Games comes equipped with plenty of mini-games for you to experience that will make you feel like you’re actually at a fairground, such as a ring toss. There are also a few sequels for Carnival Games, so a version of this game is available on most platforms, especially those with motion controllers like the Nintendo Wii.

7

Wii Sports Resort

If you enjoyed the original Wii Sports, then you are in for an even better motion adventure with Wii Sports Resort. This game is fantastic and introduces a plethora of new sports to the franchise including basketball, archery, frisbee and many more.

If you want to continue your Wii Sports adventure, you should play Wii Sports Resort as it is an even better version of the original experience.

6

Mario & Sonic at the Olympics

Many versions of Mario & Sonic have been released at the Olympics over the past few decades. However, they all give you the same Nintendo charm as in Wii Sports.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympics is a collection of smaller sports games put into one big package, including events such as archery, table tennis, and fencing, among a host of other sports. Most Nintendo consoles launched since the Wii include at least one of these games, so you can play this fantastic sports game regardless of your console of choice.

5

Kinect Sports

The Wii has a large selection of sports games with motion control capabilities. However, the Xbox Kinect is also a great platform for motion control games, and with that, your body is the controller.

Because you use your hands instead of a controller, many unique features and sports are included in Kinect Sports, including Bowling, Long Jump, and Boxing. Kinect Sports also has a sequel, Kinect Sports: Season 2, with new content not available in the first game. Kinect Sports is available on Xbox 360 with a Kinect camera.

4

Echo VR

A more modern and unique addition to this group of games, Echo VR is the most immersive Frisbee game ever released. Free on Oculus platforms, this virtual reality title puts you in a zero-gravity space where you have to float around while trying to score a disc into the opposing team’s goal.

Echo VR is not only a great sports game with immersive motion controls, but it is also one of the most enjoyable gravity simulators for virtual reality.

3

Sports champions

Sports Champions is the PlayStation Move version of Wii Sports, as it adds many unique sports and bundles them for use with the PlayStation Move camera and motion controllers.

Some of the most popular sports available in Sports Champions are Disk Golf, Table Tennis and Gladiator Dueling which is a very unique addition. If you still have a PlayStation Move, you should consider playing Sports Champions; You won’t find such a unique sports selection in many other games on the PS3.

2

Just Dance 2021

Just Dance is a long-running franchise with a lot of fans behind it, and it’s even better in its most recent title. You have to dance to the extensive catalog of songs, which is perfect for practice.

If you want to play a dance game, there aren’t many better options than Just Dance 2021, especially since it’s available on Xbox platforms, PlayStation platforms, and the Nintendo Switch.

1

Beat Saber

Hold on to your lightsaber as you are about to hear about what may be the most unique rhythm game ever released. Beat Saber is a VR video game in which you have to use lightsabers to destroy the incoming blocks that match the music in the background.

Virtual reality allows developers to use motion controls so that you can experience a lot of mechanics that are not possible in regular video games. While Beat Saber isn’t like Wii Sports in every way, they’re both innovative video games that are perfect for sports. There are many modern song packs available in Beat Saber, so there is something for everyone. Beat Saber has expanded to most VR headsets, including PSVR, PCVR and the Oculus Quest.

