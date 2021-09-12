Malleck, Badura Lead Huskers at Duke





Nebrascan Reed Mallecki and Caleb Badura led the Huskers individually while the men’s golf team finished 12th in a strong field of 14 teams at the Rod Myers/Duke Invitational Sunday in Durham, NC Malleck (York, Neb.), who made his NU lineup debut, closed out a solid tournament with a total of 3 rounds of 223 (+7), including a final round of 78 on Sunday. He finished individually in 41st place after carding 71 (-1) and 75 on Saturday. Badura (Aurora, Neb.), set Nebraska’s best individual round on Sunday with a 75 (+3) on the par 72, 7154-foot layout of Duke University Golf Club. The senior finished 45th with a total of 3 rounds of 224 (+8), including a 71 (-1) in Saturday’s second round. seniors Tom Westenberger and Mark Foelbaek added 78 rounds on Sunday to complete Nebraska’s team tally of 309 in the final round. The Huskers finished with a score of 897 in three rounds. Westenberger (Wuppertal, Germany) finished in a tie for 53rd place out of 226, while Foelbaek finished in 72nd place (234). Gentry Scheve (Emporia, Kan.) rounded out the Husker contingent in a tie for 58th at 227, after a final lap of 81. Ryan Gerard of North Carolina took the medalist with a 54-hole score of 201 (-15) and led the Tar Heels to the team title with 837 (-27). North Carolina State came in second, three shots behind UNC, while the hosts Duke finished third at 856 (-8). Nebraska will return to action at the Lobo Invitational in Albuquerque, NM, September 24-25. Rod Myers/Duke Invitational

Saturday 11-12 Sept. (Final)

Duke University Golf Club (Par 72, 7154 meters)

Durham, North Carolina Final team results 1. North Carolina-274-277-286=837 (-27)

2. NC status – 280-279-281 = 840 (-24)

3. Duke-289-280-287=856 (-8)

4. UNC Greensboro – 285-288-284=857 (-7)

5. North Florida-287-281-290=858 (-6)

6. Virginia Tech-284-285-293=862 (-2)

7. Charlotte-282-291-299=872 (+8)

8. Penn State- 289-296-292=877 (+13)

9. UNC Wilmington – 302-290-296=888 (+24)

10. Loyola (Maryland) – 298-299-294=891 (+27)

11. East Carolina-292-299-302=893 (+29)

12. Nebraska-297-291-309=897 (+33)

13. Princeton-304-300-302=906 (+42)

14. Elon-302-304-310=916 (+52) Nebraska Individuals T41. Reed Mallecki – 71-74-78-223 (+7)

T45. Caleb Badura – 78-71-75-224 (+8)

T53. Tom Westenberger – 77-71-78-226 (+10)

T58. Gentry Scheve – 71-75-81-227 (+11)

T72. Mark Foelbaek – 78-78-78-234 (+18)

