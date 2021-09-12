Just Too Much Cricket – The New Indian Express





One of the hardest things to do during a raging pandemic is to play elite sports. Air travel, border issues, quarantine, isolation, specific rules… teams must keep an eye on all of the above as they train and perform at an acceptable level. The mental load cannot be quantified. Some sports and/or countries, instead of putting all their athletes in a bubble life, have tried to put them in an environment called managed life. Even if their freedoms are not total, they are allowed to do some things that are open to the wider society. Yet managed life is just a euphemism. Once Covid enters that area, it could have a knock-on effect very quickly. That freedom can quickly evaporate in another endless cycle of testing, quarantine, isolation, etc. This is what the Indian team feared when they wrote that letter, emphasizing their unwillingness to play in the fifth Test in Manchester. The BCCI was contractually bound to play it, but once the players felt like they did, that wasn’t going to happen. Fortunately, both boards agreed and common sense prevailed. But this is a great opportunity for all board members and the ICC to rethink the global calendar. There is simply too much cricket to see. Take the Indian team for example. They have been in quarantine for two months since cricket resumed, but are already in another hard quarantine for the IPL, the cash cow partly responsible for an increasingly unsustainable calendar. It’s not just the IPL, but other T20 leagues that have asked a little too much of the players in an already unforgiving environment. This madness will continue beyond the next two months. In addition to numerous bilateral tours, there will be another IPL edition in 2022 and another T20 World Cup next year. While Dawid Malan, today’s No. 1 human T20 batter, and a few others have turned their backs on the IPL, most cricketers cannot afford to do so. If we don’t listen to the bodies of cricketers, there may soon come a time when they will all be jaded with not much creativity left in their game. The only way to prevent another cricketer from running away is to make sure the players are well protected by the system. At this point, the system is failing them.

