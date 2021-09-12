Sunday Night Football Odds, Line, Spread: Rams vs. Bears Picks, NFL Expert Predictions from 36-15





The Los Angeles Rams failed to return to the Super Bowl last season and have renewed their offense by trading Jared Goff for the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. Stafford and the Rams will make their 2021 home debut against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Chicago has made its own quarterback substitution by bringing in Andy Dalton to replace Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. Dalton has thrown more than 33,000 yards and 218 touchdowns in his NFL career. SoFi Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Last Bears vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as favorites at 8.5 points, while the over-under is set at 46.5. Before you see Rams vs. Bears choices, make sure that: check out SportsLine’s expert NFL forecasts NFL expert RJ White. White, a fantasy and betting editor for CBS Sports and SportsLine, finished the 2020 season with an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, making over $1,400 during that time. That success is no surprise, as White has twice won massive amounts of money in the world’s most prestigious handicap football competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. Plus, he’s 36-15-1 on his last 52 against the spread picks involving the Rams. Everyone who has followed him is way up. Now White has his sights set on Bears vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football and just revealed his rosters and predictions from NFL pundits. You can head over to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Bears vs. Aries: Rams vs. bear distribution: Los Angeles -8.5

Rams vs. Bears over-under: 46.5 points

Rams vs. Bears Money Line: Los Angeles -400, Chicago +310

CHI: Total has fallen in six of the Bears’ last eight games against the Rams

LAR: The Rams are tied 8-2 in their previous 10 home games Featured game | Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears Why the bears can cover

Chicago’s ceiling has been capped by subpar quarterback play lately, but the Bears have managed to make things work. Chicago hasn’t fallen below 0.500 in the past two seasons and has done pretty well against the outdoor spread. In fact, the Bears went 5-3 against the spread on the road last season, winning five of those games. Both teams have solid defensive units and both teams averaged 23.3 points per game last season. Stafford’s support is in doubt after Cam Akers’ injury at the end of the season. Darrell Henderson is expected to be Los Angeles’ primary ball carrier, with Sony Michel also in the mix. Michel was acquired through trade during the training camp and may need time to get started with the new script. Los Angeles’ hasty attack should iron out some kinks, and the adjustment period could make it easier for Chicago to cover. Why the Rams can cover? The Rams were effective on defense last year. Los Angeles suffered a league-low of 281.9 yards per game. The secondary allowed 190.7 passing yards per game, while the front seven were in third place against the rush. The Rams’ strength in defense should help them build on last year’s success. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are well equipped to stop a team looking to make their way on the attack. Dalton’s inability to move the chains in the preseason makes an offensive turnaround from Bears unlikely. The Cowboys averaged less than 23 points per game in the nine starts he made in 2020. How Bears vs. Rams choices to make White is leaning down on the point total and he has also discovered a critical X factor that makes him jump over one side of the spread. He only shares that pick and the rest of his NFL expert picks at SportsLine. So who will win Bears vs. Rams? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Vis now SportsLine to provide the selection and analysis of RJ White’s Bears vs. Rams on display, all from the NFL pundit who is 35-16-1 on his last 52 picks involving the Rams.

