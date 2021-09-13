Field hockey records first win





Next game: at Ball State 17-9-2021 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. A blazing hot first half pushed the Central Michigan hockey team to a 4-1 win over Merrimack College on Sunday. The win was the first of the season, as the Chippe improved to 1-4. The Warriors are 0-5. Kate Biglin , Bobbi Marie Parker , Hannah Havrilla and Allaura Bohan scored the Chippewa goals. It was the first of the season for Parker, Havrilla and Bohan; it was the second for Biglin. Lauren Buffington and Alice O’hagan each had an assist. “I’m just very proud of our team”, CMU coach Catherine Ostoich said. “We’re going into the (Mid-American Conference) game and getting this first win is something that takes a lot of pressure off. “The team played a very complete game and embraced a lot of the things we talked about and worked on.” The Chippewas defeated the Warriors 15-6, including an 8-4 lead in shots on target. CMU also had a 5-3 lead in penalty corners. Katie Maxim started and played the first half in goal for CMU; freshman Coletta Beeler played throughout the second half. Beeler received five shots and made three saves. One of those saves came from a penalty shot. “I know she let in one goal, but saving that penalty was huge,” Ostoich said. “That’s a lot of pressure and a super difficult situation for keepers.” Central Michigan, which fell 2-1 at Dartmouth on Friday, opens MAC play at Ball State on Friday, September 17 (1:00 PM). “We can take some tips from this journey, learn from our Dartmouth game and go into the conference with a little confidence now that our first win is on the books,” Ostoich said.

