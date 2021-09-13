Sports
Emma Raducanu booked this weekend to visit grandma in China because she didn’t think she would win the US Open
TEENAGE superstar Emma Raducanu was due to visit her grandmother this weekend, instead she stunned the tennis world by storming to the US Open title.
The 18-year-old Briton had been booked to fly to China because she thought she had no chance as 150th ranked qualifier, but she canceled after reaching the final.
Late Saturday night, she became a worldwide sensation as our first female Grand Slam winner in 44 years by beating Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez in New York.
Emma took home 1.8 million for her astonishing win, seven times as much as she earned earlier in her career. The down-to-earth star, who adores frozen chocolate yogurt, will now make a fortune of up to $100 million, with sponsors queuing up to sign her.
Emma was born in Toronto, Canada, and moved to the UK at the age of two, while the family settled in Bromley, South East London.
Mother Renee is from Shenyang, China while father Ion is from Romania. Yesterday, Chinese media revealed how the trip to her grandmother there had been postponed.
Emma, who speaks Mandarin, has posted footage of her playing tennis and table tennis in Shenyang.
Yesterday, she posted a video thanking Chinese fans for their support during the tournament. The teenager also visits her other grandmother in Bucharest every year.
“Very excited to celebrate with them later”
Yesterday, the Romanian press brought up her ties to their country and described how fond she was of her grandmothers’ cooking.
The sporty youngster had to put the champagne on ice as US laws prohibit drinking alcohol under 21, though she freely admits she’s not a fan of booze.
After her win, she revealed she was desperate for a frozen yogurt feast. She said: The taste does not change. It’s chocolate, with more chocolate and some chocolate brownie. I am one of those.
Be sure to throw a party tonight. As for myself, I’m not much of a drinker. I do not like it. Ill stick to chocolate and good food. Can’t wait to celebrate with my team, stay in the moment. I definitely want to spoil my team.
After Wimbledon in the summer we had a very nice dinner outside. They have helped me so well here again. We should all come together and celebrate what just happened because I don’t think any of us expected it. I am very excited to celebrate with them later and also to go home and see everyone back home.
Foodie and finance fan Emma returns to Britain after a whirlwind sightseeing tour of New York, where she desperately wants to visit Wall Street. She also joked that she was looking forward to trying the Big Apples restaurants after spending three weeks in her room doing takeaways.
Emma Raducanu
The young ace has spent longer than most under US Opens Covid rules as she struggled through three grueling qualifying rounds. She said Saturday: I haven’t seen anything in three weeks. I just hid in my room with Uber Eats.
But I want to see Wall Street, the Twin Towers monument. Today is the 9/11 anniversary, an incredibly sad day, but everyone has been so strong. Empire State, I’ve already been.
But we have many good recommendations for places to eat. I’m going to try to get as many as possible in one day.
The youngster, whose parents both work in finance, may even ring the bell to mark the start of trading on the Wall Streets Stock Exchange. American TV host Chris McKendry said: The other day we talked about her studies and she has a very good brain for numbers.
She told me that a visit to Wall Street is on her bucket list. I don’t want to give her hope, but if you win this tournament, they often make you ring the opening bell for the exchange. It’s not often that an 18-year-old champion tennis player wants to sit down and talk about Wall Street.
Yesterday, Emma seemed more excited about her boost in Instagram followers than about the wealth of opportunity her win brings.
‘Incredibly honoured’
Said Shed had crossed the million-follower mark, she said: No! What?! It’s now turned into an M, not a K! That’s incredible. I can not believe it. I have an M! Wow.
Emma was also shocked when she received a message from the Queen.
Shortly after the teen was crowned on court, Her Majesties said to her: Congratulations on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.
It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age and a testament to your hard work and dedication.
Astonished, Emma revealed afterwards: I received the message. I am incredibly honoured, just blown away.
I never in my life thought Her Majesty would watch one of my matches. It’s so special, I can’t believe it’s happening.
Emma Raducanu
I am so grateful to have received that message. She is such an amazing inspiration and role model for the whole country. Maybe I’ll frame that letter or something.
And yesterday, the Romanian Olympic Committee spoke on behalf of the world when it posted: Congratulations, Emma! You showed us that in sports anything is possible!
Live the moment, keep the feeling, share the dream!”
