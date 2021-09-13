Womens Golf Central: Cougar Classic

Diana Cantuc

the 30season of the Tennessee women’s golf program, as well as theera at Rocky Top begins this week, as the Lady Vols kick off the 2021-22 season at the 17th Annual Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.

Organized by College of Charleston, the tournament will be a two-day 54-hole event, with the first two rounds scheduled for Monday, followed by round three on Tuesday.

The field consists of 17 teams, six of which are in theGulf State Top 25along with eight people.

The Lady Vols opened the 2005-06 season by winning the team title at the Cougar Classic, with Marci Turner claiming the tournament’s individual title, after carding a 212. Turner would go on to become a Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Second Team All -American are called that year.

LINEUP OF LADY VOLS

Bailey Davis

Highly regarded freshmen Bailey Davis , of White Plains, Maryland, begins her Lady Vol career on Monday. The three-time Maryland Girls 4A State High School Champion tops Tennessee’s season opening.

Prior to her arrival at Rocky Top, Davis qualified twice for the USGA Girls’ Junior Championship and qualified for the Girls’ Junior PGA Championship three times.

Vanessa Gilly

In her freshman campaign last year, Gilly competed in 27 of Tennessee’s 30 team rounds. Averaging 75.00 and a low round of 67, Gilly’s best finish came at The Ally at Old Waverly, where she tied for seventh place.

Gilly will finish her second year as second in the Tennessee lineup.

Kayla Holden

Holden, a sophomore, is ready for the first fall action of her young collegiate career. Despite not participating in the three fall 2020 events in Tennessee, she found the lineup in each of Lady Vols’ seven spring tournaments.

Last season’s Gators Invitational was Holden’s second collegiate tournament. Her three-day score of +2 (212) was good for sixth place and led to her being named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

Nicole Whitton

Whiston is entering her junior season after setting the third-lowest batting average with Lady Vols last year. She is fourth in the Tennessee lineup this week.

Late in the 2020-21 season, Whiston achieved a top-10 finish at the LSU Tiger Golf Classic, finishing in a tie for sixth place (E, 216). That week, she tied her best round of 68 (-4) in the second round and was awarded the SEC Newcomer of the Week award after the event.

Mikayla Bardwell

Bardwell, entering her senior season, has recorded 92 rounds played and currently holds the fifth best career average in the history of the program, at 73.97 (minimum two seasons and 45 rounds). She is just 0.57 behind Erica Popson’s (2009-13) program-best 73.40 career average.

Last season, Bardwell had four top-10 finishes, including three top three finishes. At the NCAA Louisville Regional last spring, she had the fourth lowest third-round score in program history, with a 66 (-6).

Bardwell put a bow on her junior campaign last year with a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, where she competed in the NCAA Championship as an individual. Despite finishing T97 at the event, Bardwell gained a lot of confidence heading into her fourth season with the Lady Vols.

– – –

Hadley Walts (individual)

After not competing in a tournament with the Lady Vols last season, Walts will tee off her final season by competing individually in this week’s Cougar Classic.

Walts’ score of 207 at the Spring 2020 Westbrook Invitational equals the fourth best score after 54 holes in program history.

THE FIELD

No. 9 Baylor, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 21 Maryland, No. 22 Georgia, No. 24 Vanderbilt, No. 25 Florida, No. 30 Miami, No. 31 Michigan State, No. 33 Clemson,No. 35 TennesseeNo. 36 UCF, No. 56 Furman, No. 63 North Carolina, No. 68 Charleston, No. 75 Penn State, No. 94 Wisconsin, No. 101 NC State.

(ranking according toGolf week)

REMARKS

The 2021-22 campaign marks the 30eseason of the history of the Tennessee women’s golf program. The Lady Vols have won 29 tournament victories as a team and have placed second in the SEC Championship three times (1993, 1999, 2006).

Former Lady Vol golfer Diana Cantuc returned to Rocky Top this summer and was named Tennessee head coach on June 8, 2021. As the fourth head coach in Lady Vol history, Cantuis took over at Knoxville alongside freshman assistant coach Nothing Robinson .

Freshman Davis made headlines this summer, taking a remarkable second place at the 2021 US Girls’ Junior Championship in July. As the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Maryland and No. 7 in the 2021 (Golf Week) recruiting class, Davis is set to begin her collegiate career with Orange and White this week.

COURSE INFORMATION

Yeamans Hall Club Par 72 6,301 yards

Yeamans Hall Club boasts a course rating of 72.2 and has a slope of 128 on Bermuda grass. The course was ranked number 99 on the Golf Digest’s 2021-22 “America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses”.

LIVE SCORING

Livescore is provided by Golfstat and can be foundhere.

TEE TIMES

Monday, September 13 First and Second Rounds 8:30 a.m. ET shotgun kicks off with Baylor and Georgia

Bailey Davis 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 3B)

Vanessa Gilly 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 4)

Nicole Whitton 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 5A)

Kayla Holden 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 5B)

Mikayla Bardwell 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 6)

* Hadley Walts 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 18B)

Tuesday 14 September Third round to be determined

NEXT ONE

The Lady Vols return home after the Cougar Classic as they will host the annual Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship, scheduled for September 20-21 at the Cherokee Country Club in Knoxville.