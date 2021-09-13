Sports
Fans react to Derrick Brown’s monstrous sack in the fourth quarter
It’s Auburn Football’s second season without Derrick Brown dressed in orange and blue, but that hasn’t stopped the defensive lineman from continuing to dominate the game of football. Brown is entering his second season with the Carolina Panthers and he is not slowing down.
After being selected by the Panthers as the seventh pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Brown collected 34 total tackles as a rookie with 21 solo tackles and two sacks. He was named in the 2020 PFWA All-Rookie team and he is not stopping there.
Brown has embarked on a successful second season in the NFL, helping the Panthers to win their first game about the New York Jets 19-14. The defensive tackle recorded a total of four tackles in the game, with two solo tackles and one tackle for loss. In the fourth quarter, Brown took down the Jets quarterback in an extreme way:
Derrick Brown is a monster
— The Jboy Show (@thejboyshow) September 12, 2021
The former Auburn footballer is still catching the attention of Tiger fans, and they soon noticed Brown’s monster tackle from the season opener:
Man, I miss Brown. #AuburnMade https://t.co/cPQ17qjCPA
— LAMONT (@WOWNowThatsMe) September 12, 2021
Brown is just absolutely DESTROYED Zach Wilson https://t.co/rhvpqIluhX
– AU_Propaganda (@AuPropaganda) September 12, 2021
I’ve been watching DB since auburn and this guy is a STUD
– imi6ke 🌍☄️ #ChinnDROY (@iin6ke) September 12, 2021
Derrick Brown built differently
— A1 Auburn Fan (@A1Auburn) September 12, 2021
That’s a @AuburnFootball man there! War damn panthers!
— Drew🇺🇸 (@RealDrewAdkins) September 12, 2021
Derrick Brown was one of six Auburn footballers to be drafted in 2020. Brown and Noah Igbinoghene were the first round picks, heading to the Panthers and Dolphins, respectively. The other four were Marlon Davidson, Jack Driscoll, Daniel Thomas and Prince Tega Wanagho.
Next week, the Panthers will take on the New Orleans Saints, and Derrick Brown will have the chance to expand on his impressive stats.
