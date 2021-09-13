No. 2 Iowa Hockey Shores To Win Against Saint Louis

The Hawkeyes defeated the Billikens 10-0 at Grant Field on Sunday afternoon to continue their undefeated season.

Iowa defenseman Anthe Nijziel passes the ball during the second quarter of a field hockey game against Maryland on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 3-0.

For the fourth game in a row, the field hockey of No. 2 Iowa recorded a shutout-win.

Two days after beating Ohio 8-0 Friday night, nine different Hawkeyes in Iowas scored 10-0 win at Grant Field Sunday afternoon.

The win takes Iowa to 6-0 on its best season since 2001.

Saint Louis goalkeepers Sasha Sander and Kendyl Underwood combined made 16 saves on the day, but it wasn’t enough as Iowa bombed the SLU target with 26 shots on target, 40 in all.

The Iowas back line was also strong on Sunday afternoon, as the Hawkeyes failed to allow a shot on target and conceded only one penalty corner.

His great, senior defender Anthe Nijziel said. It’s what we want and are trying to achieve, and it’s great to go into next week’s first Big Ten game with that.

Iowa gave itself a 5-0 lead going into halftime before scoring five more goals in the third period. Throughout the game, all 24 field players saw action.

It was good to see a lot of people coming in and everyone playing their part, Nijziel said. It’s great to get two shutouts this weekend and score a lot of goals on the board.

BIG PHOTO

Iowa has included multiple dominant appearances on its non-conference lei.

The Hawkeyes open the Big Ten game against Indiana next weekend, entering the conference opener as one of only four teams in the league to remain undefeated.

This was fantastic for us to get six wins under our belt, and we would need to go into the next stretch, said head coach Lisa Cellucci. It’s all thanks to the team and their willingness and their daily preparation.

STRONG START

The Hawkeyes started the game strong, with three goals in the first quarter that were out of reach for Saint Louis early on.

The Hawkeyes were clinical in the first quarter, making three of their seven shots in the first 15 minutes of the game.

Iowa has one more game to follow this season.

HAWKEYES SHARE THE ROCK

The Hawkeyes were their most productive Sunday afternoon yet, as nine different Hawkeyes found the back of the net.

Junior midfielder Sofie Stribos scored twice, while freshman midfielder Ella Warehem and senior striker Makenna Macguire scored their first goals of the season. Through six games, 10 Hawkeyes have scored multiple goals.

We haven’t had this in so many years on the Iowa hockey field, Cellucci said. They really have their hands on their roles in the field, so it’s no surprise that they were able to do it on the field. We really need this to continue in Big Ten game.

NEXT ONE

The Hawkeyes kick off Big Ten game on the road against Indiana on Friday in Bloomington, Indiana. During the road trip, Iowa will also crash into number 6 Louisville on Sunday afternoon.