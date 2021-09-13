Tech finishes sixth at Rod Myers Invitational

Connor Burgess

Daniel Azallion

andpicked up a pair of top-20s to lead the Virginia Tech men’s golf team to sixth place at the Rod Myers Invitational, which finished Sunday at Duke University Golf Club (par 72, 7154 yards).

The three-day event hosted by the Blue Devils featured 14 teams, including four from the ACC. Tech fired a 2-under 862 to open the season. Despite the struggle on the final round, the Hokies made a solid 36-hole opening where they put in rounds of 284 and 285, finishing in fourth place with Duke coming in on Sunday.

Burgess led all Hokies with his 11e career top-10 by finishing eighth at 4-under 212 (71-68-73). The Lynchburg, Virginia native came in second in the field with a par-3 score of 2 under par.

Azallion, who made the most birdies this weekend by a Tech golfer with 14, tied for 16e at 2-under 214 (67-72-75). The junior was tied for the individual lead by playing 18 holes.

Participating in its first collegiate event, David Stanford showed promise by 22 . to placend at 1-over 217 (72-74-71). His final round included four birdies.

Connor Johnson Jr. (226) and Kobe Valociek (228) rounded out the Tech lineup by tying for 53rd and 61NS, respectively.

It was a two-team battle at the top with North Carolina claiming a wire-to-wire victory over NC State for the team title. The Tar Heels signed for an impressive 27-under 837 to beat the Wolfpack by three strikes.

Carolina’s Ryan Gerard earned medalists by firing a 15-under 201 (67-66-68) to beat state’s Maximilian Steinlechner by two shots.

The Hokies return to action from September 20-21 at the Battle at Briar’s Creek in Johns Island, South Carolina.