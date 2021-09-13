Sports
Minnesota in sixth place after two rounds of Gopher Invitational
Men’s golf | 9/12/2021 20:30:00 PM
MINNEAPOLIS- Antoine Sale is the leader for Minnesota through the first day of competition at the Gopher Invitational on Sunday at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota. As a team, Minnesota is in sixth place after shooting 2 under par in the second round.
“We didn’t start the morning the way we wanted because the wind was spinning and it was cold,” head coach Justin Smith said. “It was a good test from the start, but our guys fought hard to save a decent lap in the morning, although we got further behind the lead than we planned. In the afternoon we started well and the weather was The pins were tough, the course got bouncy and the greens were solid, but we only had seven bogeys left in the second round lineup. Matt [Rachey] and I preach consistency to the team every day, and they radiated that into the second round. They’ve put us back in position to finish in a great place at our great home event.”
Sale sits 4-under par through 36 holes, shoots a 4-under 67 in the first round and keeps up with an even par 71 in the second. The 67 is the lowest of a Gopher this year, while his score to par of 4-under is the team’s lowest this year. Sale follows the leaders, Bradley Smithson of Michigan State and Luke Kluver of Kansas (-5) by just one strike.
Senior Lincoln Johnson and junior Harrison Arnold both rank 31st with 1-under par after duel rounds of 144. Johnson was 3-over par at the end of the first round after a trio of bogeys. He fought back in the second round and made three birdies to two bogeys to go 1-under on the day. After starting his day with a double bogey, Arnold saw four bogeys against three birdies in round one. His strong afternoon show in round two of three birdies drew him to a 1-under draw with Johnson.
freshman Eduardo Galdosa placeholder image struggled with high winds to start the day on lap one, with three double bogeys and two bogeys. He birdied at number 16 on his first round to rebuild momentum. However, he finished strong and even shot par in round two. A 7-over score of 149 puts him in a tie for 51st place as the game ended on Sunday.
Junior Connor Glynn rounds out the Gophers lineup and is tied for 72nd with a 13-over 155.
In addition to the five Gophers competing in the lineup, Minnesota also has five individuals in the field at Windsong Farm in Will Grevlos, Ben Warian, Harry Plowman-Ollington, Bennett Swavelyand Alex Eickhoff.
“The individuals had a very good day today”, assistant coach Matt Rachey said. “In the end they all finished within three shots of each other. It was very competitive and they all had very solid rounds in the afternoon. We are pleased with the performance of some of the younger guys who competed as individuals and we look forward to seeing you tomorrow.” a good final round.”
Grevlos is currently the best individual competitor at 3-over par on the day. He started the day 2-over after his first round of play, with four bogeys and two birdies, and shot 1-under during round two. Back-to-back birdies at Nos. 1 and 2 in the second round marked his day.
sophomore Ben Warian tied for 40th after shooting 4-over through 36 holes. He was 2-over with four bogeys and two birdies in both rounds.
Plowman-Ollington and Swavely finished in a tie for 43rd place at 5-over. Plowman-Ollington turned on number 1 and made a double turn on number 10 for a birdie on number 12. A few bogeys later in the round put him 4-over after 18 holes. In the second round, he shot an even par back nine and 1-over front.
Swavely, who put in a strong performance at the Washington County Invitational last week, also went 4-over in the first round and 1-over in the second. His five birdies lead all individual competitors.
Eickoff finished 6-over in a tie for 47th. The sophomore shot a 6-over 77 in the first 18, but returned for a strong second round on equal footing.
The third round of the Gopher Invitational kicks off on Monday morning, with the first start time at 7:15 AM. Minnesota kicks off at 8:05 AM with Glynn, followed by Galdos, Johnson, Arnold, and Sale at 10-minute intervals.
The Minnesota individuals tee off at 8:30 AM with Eickhoff, followed by Plowman-Ollington, Swavely, Warian and Grevlos.
