



The Oakland Ash bullpen didn’t allow any runs on Sunday! But their starter faltered and their own lineup didn’t score much. The Ashes went quiet in a 4-3 loss to the Texas Rangers at the Coliseum. Just as Oakland needs to warm up to have a chance in the postseason, they dropped a series at home to a last-place opponent. *** Click here to re-watch today’s Game Thread! *** It was the umpteenth defeat of one point in a summer full. Lately, the recurring nightmare for the Ashes took an early lead and blew it in the late innings, but this afternoon went differently. Instead, they fell behind early and then tried to make a comeback, but were unable to catch up. Texas did all their scoring against starter James Kaprielian. A long rally in the 3rd brought home three runs, and an RBI triple in the 4th added another, leading to a quick hook for the righthander. caprilian: 3 ip, 4 runs, 5 Ks, 1 BB, 8 hits, 70 pitches, 91.3 mph EV The rookie is well past his professional career high in innings and this is his third start in a row of four frames or less. On the plus side, he missed a lot of bats (20% of his throws), but the Rangers earned their hits with a lot of hard contact. The collapsing bullpen should be working overtime again, and today they got the job done. Daulton Jefferies, the team’s best starting prospect, took the long relay roll and went 3 innings, leaving Texas off the board through 7th. Jake Diekman and Lou Trivino each chipped into a scoreless frame, giving the Axis lineup all the time they needed to battle back in the game. Jefferies: 3 ip, 0 runs, 2 Ks, 0 BB, 3 hits, 52 pitches, 92.3 mph EV Unfortunately, Oakland only managed to score five hits all day. They led off the 1st inning with two basehits, but were stopped by a double play, then retired 11 batters in a row before Yan gomes hit a homer on the 5th. The next five batters for As went down in order, but struck again with two outs in the 6th. starling march reached on an infield single and teased himself on the bases as usual, he reached third base on a steal and an error he went too early and the pitcher turned for an easy play on second to avoid the throw the ball wide and into midfield. On the next throw, Matt Olson went deep for a two-run homer. That narrowed the Rangers’ lead to 4-3, but Oakland never got the final push they needed to get over the top. Nine of their next 10 batters were retired, with only a first walk in the 8th being cleared in a double play. Another close loss Yesterday the lineup and rotation were good, but the bullpen faltered, and today the bullpen was good, but the lineup and rotation faltered. This is how the 2021 season goes for the As. They are now three games out of a 19 Wild Card spot.

