Women’s cricket flourishes in Lancefield

By Oliver Lees

Lancefield Cricket Clubs women’s program continues to grow, and the club plans to add another junior and senior women’s team for the upcoming season of the Gisborne District Cricket Association.

Despite only starting a dedicated women’s team three years ago, Emily Consiglio has been involved with the club in one form or another for the past 17 years.

Now serving as captain of the senior women’s team and coach of the junior girls, the 23-year-old said it was exciting to see the club evolve over the years.

I first filled in for my brothers team when I was six years old, I think it was a bit of a different game then, she said.

I played right through juniors and went away for a bit to play at a higher level, before coming back a year later and then playing juniors until I was 18. It was pretty funny because I drove some of the junior guys to competitions and then got along with them.

It was very rare at the time to see another girl on the field.

Consiglio said she first approached the club four years ago with the idea of ​​starting a women’s club.

I said hey, this is a crazy idea, I want to start an all-female side,” Consiglio said.

And they said it was a great idea, and they’d love to help me make it happen.

Consiglio then got to work making sure she had the numbers to fill a side. By sending messages to women in the area, she was able to put together enough to get the ball rolling, with about 50 percent playing cricket for the first time.

Lancefield played their first season in the North West Metropolitan Cricket Association before moving to the GDCA last season, where the club defeated Sunbury for the premiership.

The Tigers went 6-135 in the 20 innings, which turned out to be too many to chase for Sunbury, who could only make 2-96.

The GDCA had a total of four teams in the league last season, and that number is expected to grow to six with the addition of a second Lancefield team and Macedonia entering their own.

The best thing is that at our club there is no separation between men and women, they were united, Consiglio said.

Now I feel like I’m just playing for myself, but I’m also giving these girls a chance.

I would really encourage everyone to come see what it’s like and participate. Don’t just make an assumption, there is always a position for everyone and at the end of the day they were just there for a good time.

The Tigers hope to hold a record day at the end of September, or as soon as lockdown restrictions allow.

To contact the club, go to: facebook.com/LancefieldCricketClubInc