Big Red and Cards make the hockey capital of Lawrence Township the Times!

They are two high school students less than four miles apart, but with very different academic missions. But they do have one thing in common: hockey. Lawrenceville School, in the village of Lawrenceville, and Lawrence High School, further up the township on Princeton Pike, have emerged as dominant forces and have made Lawrence Township the epicenter of area hockey.

Lawrence completed his most successful season ever last fall, winning the first 11 games and beating all of his Colonial Valley Conference competition before falling in the section finals. Lawrenceville, meanwhile, was out last season due to concerns about COVID. It’s been 22 months since the Big Red took the field for interscholastic play, but the 2019 season ended 14-1 adding Mercer County, Mid-Atlantic Prep League and State Prep A Championships.

As we near the start of the 2021 season, the two programs are in similar circumstances. They are both still the teams to beat, but they each face challenges for their position at the top.

Lawrenceville has won eight of the last nine county tournaments (there was no MCT in 2020), but after having a full year off, all the other Mercer teams will be anxiously looking for any chinks in the Big Reds armor. Lawrence suffered some heavy graduation losses, losing six seniors to last year’s team, including three members of the Trenton Times all-area team.

No doubt the Philadelphia regional teams that are part of the grueling first month of the Lawrenceville schedule and other local powerhouses like Princeton and Allentown will have their say on how successful one of these teams will be. But there’s still plenty of reason to believe that both the Big Red and the Cards have everything they need to hold their positions.

While Lawrenceville didn’t play a single game last fall and lost several veteran players to graduation during the hiatus, coach Lisa Ewanchyna didn’t waste all that time as her squad trained daily in a series of internal scrimmages. In some ways, according to Ewanchyna, it may have given her team a unique opportunity to improve their game.

Those mutual scrimmages gave many kids the chance to play instead of sitting on the couch, she said. We were able to work on things that we normally can’t because we don’t get a real pre-season.

With that extra work, Lawrenceville should have a pretty solid lineup with a core of veterans and several newcomers. The team’s biggest offensive threat would have to be junior Caitlin Hoover, who was the team’s second leading goalscorer, with nine, as just a freshman in 2019. Junior midfielder Anna Gill, who had four goals and four assists in 2019, will return and will be joined by senior midfielder/striker Bella Koch, who had three goals and an assist in her sophomore year.

On the defense, Ewanchyna can call on senior Hanaway Croddick, who has been with the program since she was a freshman, and senior Devan Morey. She’s a solid defender, Ewanchyna said of Morey. If she had played last year, she probably would have been a star. In goal, the Big Red counts on junior Judith van Dusen.

As usual, Lawrenceville got a late start to the season, not opening camp until August 30, and Ewanchyna says she will work to bring her team together even after the season’s opening whistle.

Our lineup is always changing and was always looking for a balance between what we have against an opponent’s top strength, she said. Hopefully we have a few games where we have a good chance and allow us to play with who is on the pitch. We don’t have to be fancy. We have to do the basic things really well. It can be repetitive. We work on defense every day because we have to defend every game.

You have to play your game and that’s what we focus on. We focus on our strengths, but when you have a player like Lawrence you have to do something to stop them.

Like Ewanchyna, when anyone talks about Lawrence’s prospects for this season, the first name that comes up is that of the team’s forward, Talia Schenck. By far the most prolific goalscorer in Mercer County history, Schenck is a game-changing player who can often carry the day of his own accord.

Last year she was surrounded by a talented, experienced lineup, but that wasn’t certain when the 2020 season started. In the opening Cards season win over Allentown last fall, Lawrence coach Megan Errico was still working out the lineup of her teams.

She faces a similar prospect this season after losing six players to graduation, including her top two defensive players and most of her midfield. Despite all of Schenck’s great performances last season, defense was at the heart of the Cards success last fall and that is Erricos’ main concern.

Expect seniors Julia Krimmel and Macey Vice to take over the defense’s heavy lifting. Meanwhile, there is a lot of talent in goal as experienced goalkeepers, senior Olivia Drake and junior Abby Duncan, will split the time. Junior Emma Quattrochi will be in midfield and sophomore Alex Murphy and junior Riley Burns will step into the front line along with Schenck. First-year Caroline Rotteveel should help strengthen the defence, both as a defender and a midfielder.

Obviously Lawrence will be among the local hockey elites in 2021, but for Errico the real test is what happens after Schenck graduates in the spring and takes her wealth of talent to Princeton University.

We’ve beaten Allentown for the past two years and beat Princeton and tied it the year before, she said. We are still trying to maintain that position. The girls want to play harder and we want to keep that reputation even after Talia leaves. This program started to change in 2016-2017. It helped when Talia came, but we want to make sure we keep that going (after she graduates.)

I used to like being the underdog because nobody had expectations, Errico laughs. Now we have expectations. It’s looking pretty good so far. I feel a little more confident than last year, but now we have a target on our backs.

Lawrenceville and Lawrence were never on each other’s schedule, missing a 2019 match-up in the MCT thanks to Stuart’s Cinderella running through the tournament before losing 1-0 to the Big Red in the final. But this year, the two teams are scheduled to meet… maybe. The match is scheduled for October 21, but that is the same date as the MCT final. So it is likely that both teams will need to reach the final of the tournament to meet each other this season.

Lawrenceville coach Ewanchyna is excited about the chance to put games against the local crowd on her schedule, but she firmly believes that despite her teams’ dominance over the past nine MCTs, reaching that final is always a tough one. task.

Any team can beat any other team on any given day, she said. I don’t think you ever say someone can be beaten because they lost some people. We’ve been in that position too and we’ve managed to win. So you never know.

Receive our HS sports newsletter here.