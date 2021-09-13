Auburn sends three people to Cougar Classic





AUBURN, Ala. In the first tournament of the 2021-22 season, the Auburn women’s golf team sends the trio of Anna Foster , Julie McCarthy and Megan Schofill to participate in the Cougar Classic. All three will play individually. “Those three feel like playing”, head coach Auburn Melissa Luellen said. “They have worked very hard and they will represent Auburn very well. The goal is to finish 1-2-3.” This year’s Cougar Classic, held at the Yeamans Hall Club in Charleston, South Carolina, will feature 36 holes on Monday and finish with the third and final round on Tuesday. Foster and McCarthy are both from Ireland. Foster is entering her second season after finishing last year as part of the All-SEC Freshman Team. She took part in seven tournaments and finished with six rounds tied or better. This will be McCarthy’s last year at Auburn. The senior has nine top-10 finishes in her career, including one individual title. Schofill is the only one of the three who played with Auburn in the Cougar Classic two years ago. She made her collegiate debut, finishing second on the team and finishing 37th overall on 3-over par. She fired a 1-under 71 on the final round. In this year, Schofill was named on the ANNIKA Award Watch List. She led the Tigers last year with an average of 72.52 per round, a score that ranks sixth in the history of the program. In two seasons, she has six top-10 finishes and two individual wins. There will be a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. CT to begin play Monday. The Auburn trio will be paired with Maryland and North Carolina. Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com.

