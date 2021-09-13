Rohit Sharma could be white ball skipper after T20 World Cup | Cricket News

would like to focus on batting, Test dominance

ViratiThe script for Team India’s white ball story is set to undergo a massive change in the coming months. Current captain Virat Kohli is likely to step down as the white ball captain (ODI & T20Is) after the T20 World Cup in October-November, paving the way for Rohit Sharma to assume responsibility.Kohli (32), who currently leads the team across all formats and is India’s most successful captain ever, has been informed that he has taken up the call to share leadership responsibilities with Sharma (34), BCCI sources told TOI.Kohli has had lengthy talks with Sharma and team management in recent months, especially after Team India’s triumph in Australia, which coincided with Kohli’s fatherhood.

Virat will make the announcement himself. He believes he should focus on his batting and get back to what he has always been the best batsman in the world, sources said.

While this development will generate a huge buzz in the media and social media, BCCI is busy preparing for this moment.

Captain armband in 3 sizes that affect Virats striking power

We realize that spin masters will be at work and will put their own spin on these developments. That is why BCCI plans this well in advance. Ultimately, Virat and Rohit are on the same page, the sources revealed.

TOI had first reported in March of this year on Kohli and Sharmas’ growing camaraderie and newfound friendship and how the lengthy quarantines and isolation windows had brought the two alpha males in the locker room closer than ever.

Kohli feels his batting, in different formats, will need more time and a bigger impulse as Team India looks to two World Cups T20 and ODI between 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Between 2018 and now he led India to some historic test wins in Australia and England and his team is now set to repeat a similar feat in South Africa should India succeed on that tour in the coming months.

It will complete a historic test cycle from an Indian perspective. Virat is also the first to realize that his overall responsibilities as a captain of various sizes are taking a toll on his punching power. He needs that space and freshness, because he has much more to offer. If Rohit takes over as whiteball captain, Virat can continue to lead India’s red ball aspirations, working on his T20 and one-day at bat. He has just turned 32 and given his condition, he will be playing top level cricket for at least another five to six years, the experts say.

Sharma, meanwhile, is in the form of his life in all formats and enjoys senior status as a member of the squad. His T20 captaincy record is unmatched, he has won five IPL titles for the Mumbai Indians, and the fact that he is one of the world’s best whiteball openers has not escaped anyone’s attention.

If he ever had to take over as cue captain, it’s now. And it will be a win-win situation for the Indian team because the two senior cricketers are so well matched, a source said.

Of course, Rohit will have to make sure he stays at the top level. Virat has set a good example in this regard. For the record, MS Dhoni coming on board as a mentor has nothing to do with captain. MS has come as a mentor because just being in the dugout will help the team devise better strategies. If you have such resources at your disposal, why not use them at the right time, BCCI sources told TOI.

Dhoni had stepped down as test skipper in Australia in 2014, with BCCI handing over the reins to Kohli. The Delhi dasher became the all-format leader in 2017 when Dhoni stepped down from that role as well.