Raiders vs. Ravens odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, model predictions on 120-78 roll





The Baltimore Ravens take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Baltimore went 11-5 last season and made it to the playoffs for the third straight year, while the Ravens were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. The Raiders had an inconsistent 2020 campaign finishing 8-8. Las Vegas did not make the playoffs. Allegiant Stadium kicks off at 8:15 PM ET. The Ravens are four-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 50.5. Before you get your Ravens vs. Raiders Choices Locks, view the NFL predictions from the SportsLine projection model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has risen nearly $7,900 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went down a blistering 24-14 on the top-rated NFL picks last season, bringing in over $800. The model also enters the 2021 season with an incredible 120-78 run on the top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on NFL direct picks, beating more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who has followed it is far away. Now the model has set its sights on Ravens vs. raiders. You can visit SportsLine now to see the choices. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Ravens vs. Raiders: Raiders vs. Ravens Spread: Ravens -4

Raiders vs. Ravens over-under: 50.5 points

Raiders vs. Ravens moneyline: Raiders +170, Ravens -200

BALL: Ravens are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games in total

LV: Over is 8-0-1 in Raiders’ last nine games as home underdog Why the Ravens can cover Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,757 yards with 26 passing touchdowns a year ago. The 2019 NFL MVP also led the Ravens in rushing for 1,005 yards with seven touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Jackson is one of the most exciting players in the game and looks set to start his 2021 season with a bang. The former Louisville Cardinal averaged 317 yards per game, while quarterback had the most tries per game at 10.6. Jackson is always a threat with his arms and legs. Why the Raiders can cover Derek Carr had a steady 2020 season, Carr completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,103 yards and 27 passing touchdowns. He did his best to keep the ball away from his opponents, throwing only nine interceptions a year. In a three-year period from 2018 to 2020, Fresno State’s product completed at least 67 percent of its passes and 4,000 passing yards. With the loss of Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, look for Carr to be more aggressive and take more chances in the field. How Raiders vs. Raven’s choices to make The SportsLine model relies on the total below. In fact, it says that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson barely passes 200 yards, while no Raider running back will get more than 65 rushing yards. It also says that one side of the spread cashes in more than 50 percent of the simulations. You can only see here who to support. So who will win Ravens vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread is cashing out more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Raiders spreads to jump, all from the advanced model that has surged over $7,900 on its NFL picks, and invent.

