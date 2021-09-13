Arizona triumphs over Nebraska 3-2 thanks to late goal by Jill Aguilera





Next game: Gonzaga 16-9-2021 | 19:00 PAC-12 NETWORKS TEMPE, Arizona — The Arizona Wildcats (3-3-0) defeated Nebraska (4-4-0) with a final score of 3-2. The game started largely in favor of the Cornhuskers as they were able to take an early lead in the 8th minute. Arizona got to work quickly and tied the game 10 minutes later. Halfway through, they were tied at 1-1, but with five minutes left in the rules, they moved to 2-2. In what was supposed to be a competition heading for over time, redshirt senior Jill Aguilera was able to score a brace and the game-winning goal to tip the match with 90 seconds left. The Cats were defeated by the Huskers 24-16 (13-7), but collected more corners with four. Hope Hisey was on fire when she made 11 saves, bringing her tally to 44. Arizona goals 17′ Jill Aguilera 51′ Nicole Dallin 88′ Jill Aguilera Playing the Match – Seeing Double Red Shirt Senior Jill Aguilera and real senior Madison Goerlinger saw double against the Huskers as they helped score the first half in the first and the game winner in the second. Just 10 minutes after Nebraska put themselves on the board, Goerlinger and Aguilera seized the opportunity to tie the score. Aguilera found a perfectly placed Goerlinger ball, who didn’t hesitate to send it over the keeper’s head from over 50 yards away. 17′ – We don’t even know what to say about this ????????????????…absolute GOATS ?? ?? Pac-12 Arizona Arizona 1, Nebraska 1 pic.twitter.com/YuL5T0yHBC Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) September 12, 2021 When it looked like they were going into extra time, the pair came back to win the match within the rules. in the 88th minute, Goerlinger was able to launch a ball over four Huskers and land it in front of Aguilera’s feet. Aguilera was able to send it through the keeper’s legs and past a Husker defender to win the game for Arizona. 88′ – @jill_aguilera earns her second brace of the season to break the tie just 90 seconds before the end of the rules! What. A play.#BearDown pic.twitter.com/99sDTgKRlN Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) September 12, 2021 Players of the match – For the first time sophomore Nicole Dallin added her name to the long list of firsts for the Arizona underclassman this season. In the 51st minute Dallin was able to find a pass from freshman Maddy Koleno , who got her first assist and sent into the back of the net from just outside the penalty area. Dallin’s goal gave Arizona a 2-1 lead early in the second half. 51′ – Nicole Dallin and Maddy Koleno’s teamwork made this dream real! Cats have taken charge???? ?? Pac-12 Network Arizona 2, Nebraska 1 pic.twitter.com/LLUhAq0ecV Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) September 12, 2021 By the numbers 7 – Seven Wildcat undergrads have scored their first goals or assists this season. Against NAU, sophomore Tianna Sidktikun and Kayden Heinrich scored their first career goals with freshmen Olivia Briedé retrieving a career first assist. freshman Desiree Foster scored her first career goal against CSUN, with Gianna Chirstiansen receiving her first assist. And finally, sophomore Nicole Dallin and freshmen Maddy Koleno earned their career firsts against Nebraska. 8 – This is Jill Aguileras eighth brace of her career and second of the season. 11 – Hope Hisey made 11 saves against the Huskers, which is the most saves she has made in one game in her time in Arizona. 28 – Jill Aguilera scored her 27th and 28th career goals against Nebraska. She is one goal away from a tie for second in UA program history in career goals scored. Next one The Wildcats will stay home next week to face Gonzaga on Thursday, September 16 at 7pm MST. FOLLOW THE WILD CATS! Fans can stay up to date on the latest women’s soccer in Arizona by following us on Twitter (@ArizonaSoccer), Instagram (ArizonaSoccer), TikTok (ArizonaSoccer), Facebook (Facebook.com/ArizonaSocccer), Youtube (Youtube.com/ arizona wildcat soccer).

