Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc call on Australian men’s and women’s cricket teams to join forces

It was a pretty tough time on and off the field, especially off the field, Starc said. I was thankful that Alyssa was there for much of the summer. Her mere presence was the key to getting away from the game. For those times during the season when we were in the bubble, just to get away from the game and often on the golf course. Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc in a rare time together when not on tour, or in lockdown. Credit:Damian Bennett Cricket was probably an occasional distraction from what was happening off the pitch. Dad sometimes wanted me to keep playing as much as I probably didn’t want to. He wanted to sit and watch. It hasn’t been an easy summer, but it’s a new summer with new challenges and new things to look forward to.

On duty… Starc trains with Australia as Healy prepares for a Sydney Sixers match. Credit:Getty Given what they’ve been through, Starc and Healy were thrilled to partner with their sponsor ASICS for the Sound Mind, Sound Body podcast series, speaking with elite athletes about how they handle the pressures of their sport on and off the pitch. . That healthy-body, healthy-mind scenario, more people realizing how important that is and more people talking about it, is so great, not just for athletes, but for regular people who have normal jobs, Healy said. Both believe that not only are they better off gaining an understanding of how other athletes prepare and compete, they also strongly believe that Australian cricket would be better placed if the men’s and women’s programs were as similar as possible. would be coordinated. Much of their precious time together is spent watching the other prepare and play.

My wish and my dream for the future is that we will work together more, Healy said. I know the coaches cross at the highest level, but in the end I would love to have a sense of team. I know we don’t play much test cricket, but I feel like both sides can offer each other some great insights into how we play the game and how everyone operates off the pitch. Starc agreed, pointing out that the women’s team has won multiple T20 World Cups and the men are leaving next week and are still trying to win their first. Alyssa Healy celebrates with the World Cup trophy in 2020. Credit:Getty Images

Loading They are a team that has won so many trophies, so many series home and away and that’s something that doesn’t happen a lot with men’s cricket, especially when they’re away from home, Starc said. I don’t see why there can’t be some part of that collaboration. It may not be how to bowl a Yorker or how to hit a cover drive, but ways to prepare or an off-court mentality. Every little thing will be helpful for both teams. They have a full book this summer, culminating in playing both separate Ashes series. While Healy will play a dozen T20 and one-day matches against India and England, there is the bonus of a test against both countries. Healy and Starc have been representing Australia for ten years. He has 61 tests to his name, she has only four.