Cat At Miami College Football Game Survive FallExBulletin







switch caption Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michael Reaves/Getty Images It only took about a minute for a cat to dangle precariously from the top deck of Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, with nothing but an American flag stretched out 30 feet below to break its fall. But the drama gripped thousands of fans who had ostensibly come to watch a college football game between then-No. 22 Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State Mountaineers. Ten minutes into the first fifteen minutes, the game itself couldn’t possibly rival the spectacle of a black and white cat clinging to a cable, first by both front paws and then just one as the fans gasped and screamed below. Then it fell. On the deck below, a group of fans held an American flag like a net that made the cat’s fall soft enough for a student to grab it and hold it up triumphantly to show that it had survived. The fans cheered. “He caught the cat! Unbelievable!” said play-by-play announcer Joe Zagacki on radio station WQAM, pausing only for a breather before calling out a 20-yard rush through Miami that killed Donald Chaney, Jr. The Miami Herald tracked down the owner of the American flag, a University of Miami facilities manager named Craig Cromer, who: told the newspaper that he and his wife Kimberly bring the flag to every game to hang over the railing in front of their seats. When they saw the cat dangling, Cromer said, he tore the flag from the zips, and he and Kimberly stretched it out and waited for the cat to fall. “It seemed like it took forever,” he told the newspaper. His wife Kimberly called the incident “probably the strangest thing that has happened.” Featuring the memorable images of a cat desperately clinging to its front paws at a terrifying height, then being compared triumphantly overhead to The lionking may have been inevitable. There was no word on why exactly a cat was present at the Miami-Appalachian State game, or how it slipped over the edge of the upper deck. But for Miami fans, the cat saga may have been the single highlight of a game that many Hurricanes fans hoped would have dominated. Miami needed a late game field goal and a heroic last-minute defense to take a 25-23 win over underdog Appalachian State. “I don’t know anything about that or what was going on, but I’ll tell you if the cat can help with our red zone attack, I’ll see if we can get a scholarship,” said Miami coach Manny Diaz. after the match.

