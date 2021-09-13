TTFI Announces Team for Asian Table Tennis Championships on September 16

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) will announce the team for the upcoming Asian Championships on September 16. TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee had reiterated that he was eligible to be selected in the Indian team after a board meeting on Saturday.
According to the guidelines, only players who are part of the current National Camp are eligible for selection. This raises serious doubts about the participation of star player Manika Batras, as she has yet to report to the camp. However, her mixed doubles partner, Gnanasekharan Sathiyan, joined the camp.
Sutirtha Mukherjee has also joined the camp in Sonepat after recovering from a fever.
Batra and the table tennis federation are currently at odds over an alleged match fixing saga. The federation formed a commission of inquiry to investigate Batras’ allegations against head coach Soumyadeep Roy.
The top paddler, Manika Batra, has reportedly accused the national team coach, Soumyadeep Roy, of pressuring her to lose a match in the Olympic qualifiers.
The vice president of the federations, Chiranjib Choudhuri, will chair the five-member committee. The panel must submit its report within six weeks.
The decision was taken during the TTFI board meeting, which was held virtually. Janendra Jain and Parth Goswami are the two lawyers on the panel, while Yashpal Rana is the other member.
Batra had claimed that Roy, a Commonwealth Games table tennis champion, had asked her to throw a match during the Olympic qualifiers in March.
The Asian Games gold medalist cited this as the main reason she didn’t get any help from Roy during her singles campaign at the Tokyo Olympics.
TTFI is looking for foreign table tennis coach
Meanwhile, the table tennis association is looking for a foreign coach. They have been unable to get one for over three years due to various reasons, including the pandemic. TTFI is keen to recruit a foreign trainer at the earliest to begin preparations for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games scheduled for next year.
Former Spanish player Alfredo Carneros is frontrunner for the position. TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee said they are in talks with some coaches and will come to a decision soon.
“We have lost a lot of time due to COVID. We are on the lookout and talking to a few coaches. A decision will be made shortly,” PTI said.
